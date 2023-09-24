A thunderstorm forced the postponement of the match between Envigado and Millonarios, which was going to be played this Sunday at 4 pm. When the teams were in the anthems, the players had to quickly run to the locker room to avoid problems.

The referees, led by center back Ferney Trujillo, from Casanare, waited about 45 minutes to make a decision on whether to play the match.

In addition to the fact that the field was completely flooded, the Sur de Envigado Sports Center does not have adequate lighting. Initially, the idea was raised of playing the first half this Sunday and completing the match on Monday.

“The terrain does not allow the match to take place, that does not serve either the players or the seriousness of the tournament,” said Millonarios sports manager, Óscar Fernando Cortés, to Win Sports +.

In the end, the decision, consulted with Dimayor, was to postpone the match. It will be played this Monday, starting at 10 in the morning, which forces Millonarios to remain in Medellín.

“It is not logical to play a time now and a time tomorrow (Monday). The match will be played tomorrow (Monday) at 10 am,” confirmed the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, to Win Sports.

Millonarios has Copa Colombia game on Thursday

It should be remembered that Millos has Copa Colombia programming this week. On Thursday they will have to host Alianza Petrolera in El Campín, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the alternate competition, in which those led by Alberto Gamero defend the title.

Millonarios began the day in fifth place in the standings, with 19 points, while Envigado is in the last place, with just 8 points.

