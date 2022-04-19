Envigado got a point in Tunja and is already sixth in the table

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Yaser Asprilla, Envigado player.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Yaser Asprilla, Envigado player.
He equaled 0-0 with Patriotas at the end of date 16 of Colombian soccer.
April 18, 2022, 10:07 PM
Envigado tied 0-1 in Tunja, reached 24 points and is already sixth in the standings of the Betplay League, in the last commitment of date 16.
The first part began with a direct game by Patriots with options for Cristian Barrios looking for Edward Bolaños, and a deflected headbutt. Envigado responded with a cross from Wilder Guisao that Carlos Mosquera had to deflect with his fists.
archers, figures
Patriotas dominated the first half with a huge role from Edward Bolaños with two shots that went wide. In the complement, the visitor took the ball, created danger and turned Carlos Mosquera, the local goalkeeper, into a figure.
Jesús Hernández had the first with a shot after a series of rebounds controlled by Mosquera.
Yaser Asprilla gave him a lot of football since he joined the Antioquia team. Patriotas took the ball and was on top of the goal defended by Joan Parra with a shot from Darwin López that the goalkeeper saved, avoiding the goal.
Patriotas is eighteenth and Envigado is still inside the eight.
Sports
April 18, 2022, 10:07 PM
