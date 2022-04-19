Wednesday, April 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Envigado got a point in Tunja and is already sixth in the table

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Yasser Asprilla

Yaser Asprilla, Envigado player.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Yaser Asprilla, Envigado player.

He equaled 0-0 with Patriotas at the end of date 16 of Colombian soccer.

Envigado tied 0-1 in Tunja, reached 24 points and is already sixth in the standings of the Betplay League, in the last commitment of date 16.

The first part began with a direct game by Patriots with options for Cristian Barrios looking for Edward Bolaños, and a deflected headbutt. Envigado responded with a cross from Wilder Guisao that Carlos Mosquera had to deflect with his fists.

It may interest you: (Reinaldo Rueda is no longer the coach of the Colombian National Team: official)

archers, figures

Patriotas dominated the first half with a huge role from Edward Bolaños with two shots that went wide. In the complement, the visitor took the ball, created danger and turned Carlos Mosquera, the local goalkeeper, into a figure.

Jesús Hernández had the first with a shot after a series of rebounds controlled by Mosquera.

Yaser Asprilla gave him a lot of football since he joined the Antioquia team. Patriotas took the ball and was on top of the goal defended by Joan Parra with a shot from Darwin López that the goalkeeper saved, avoiding the goal.

Patriotas is eighteenth and Envigado is still inside the eight.

It may interest you: (Freddy Rincón: the day Maradona was crazy about his shirt)

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Envigado #point #Tunja #sixth #table

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Guide to understand AMLO's mining reform that seeks to nationalize lithium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.