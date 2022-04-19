Envigado got a point in Tunja and is already sixth in the table

Envigado tied 0-1 in Tunja, reached 24 points and is already sixth in the standings of the Betplay League, in the last commitment of date 16.

The first part began with a direct game by Patriots with options for Cristian Barrios looking for Edward Bolaños, and a deflected headbutt. Envigado responded with a cross from Wilder Guisao that Carlos Mosquera had to deflect with his fists.

archers, figures

Patriotas dominated the first half with a huge role from Edward Bolaños with two shots that went wide. In the complement, the visitor took the ball, created danger and turned Carlos Mosquera, the local goalkeeper, into a figure.

Jesús Hernández had the first with a shot after a series of rebounds controlled by Mosquera.

Yaser Asprilla gave him a lot of football since he joined the Antioquia team. Patriotas took the ball and was on top of the goal defended by Joan Parra with a shot from Darwin López that the goalkeeper saved, avoiding the goal.

Patriotas is eighteenth and Envigado is still inside the eight.

