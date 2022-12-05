Three letters with animal eyes sent to diplomatic representations of Ukraine in Spain were intercepted by post offices, a police source reported on Monday, days after a wave of similar letters and others with pyrotechnic material.

“This morning three suspicious envelopes, addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and the country’s consulates in Barcelona and Malagahave been detected and intercepted by the security systems of Correos”, explained a police source.

“The National Police has ruled out the presence of explosive or explosive substances, verifying that the envelopes contained animal eyes,” he added.

“Their characteristics” resemble those sent last week to the Ukrainian embassy in Madridwhich did contain explosive material, “and those received in other embassies and consulates of the country in different parts of Europe.”

The embassy of Ukraine, the United States, the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, or an arms factory were some of the recipients of six letters with explosive material received in Spain and sent from this same country, according to suspicions of justice.

Also, on Friday Ukraine explained that several European embassies and consulates had received bloody letters containing animal eyes..

The Spanish police explained to the postal services what the suspicious shipments were like, which allowed them to intercept these new letters, the police source explained.

The Ukrainian embassy in Spain implicitly accused Russia of these shipments, but the Russian embassy rejected the allegations. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, sparking an ongoing war.

According to the first investigations, the envelopes intercepted in recent days and containing gunpowder and shrapnel, one of them addressed to Pedro Sánchez, They came from Valladolid and from the same author.

From this first analysis it can be deduced that the authorship of all the shipments seems to correspond to the same origin and that their origin would be the province of Valladolid.

In any case, no person has yet been identified as the possible author of the shipments, nor is there any specific hypothesis, according to sources close to the case.

for his partpolice sources have indicated that the National Police continues to investigate “with all the necessary resources” under the direction of the Investigating Court number 4 of the National Court, but still cannot specify any details of the investigations that it carries out.

AFP and EFE