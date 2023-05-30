“The next one is for you”. It is the message written in capital letters on a squared sheet addressed to the president of the province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, and signed ‘The lonely wolf’. In the envelope with the letter of threats also a 7.65 caliber bullet. The bullet was noticed by an employee of the post office in Gardolo, a suburb north of Trento, during normal mail sorting operations.

The postal police were immediately alerted and seized the envelope. Once opened, the agents found, in addition to the bullet, a sheet with ungrammatical pen writing and bad handwriting: a message threatening Fugatti, the meaning of which is “the next bullet is for you”.