With Danilo, who will now stop due to injury, he is the only player who has always started for 90 minutes in the eight championship rounds played so far. After the latest events, the Juventus vice-captain is called upon to make a change

Livia Taglioli

In a Juve that is losing pieces here and there – from Fagioli to Danilo – the 28-year-old Rabiot stands out on the Juventus horizon as one of the pillars on which Allegri can (patiently) rely. In fact, France gives them back a player qualified for Euro 2024, after the recent 2-1 success over the Netherlands, sixth consecutive victory in the qualifying round, as well as with further training added in his legs: Rabiot remained on the pitch for the whole match and he also provided the assist for the second goal. Injections of minutes and confidence that can come in handy in the black and white sauce.

This is nothing new for the Juventus vice-captain, who has so far also signed two assists in the championship and, at the halfway point of the second break for the national teams, is at the top of three internal rankings calculated without taking into account the minutes played (and Rabiot he has so far remained on the pitch for 720′, i.e. the 8 entire matches played so far, the only Juventus player together with Danilo): that of balls recovered (47), that of tackles made (17) and that of successful dribbles (11), a the latter being co-owned with Chiesa. A confirmation of how the player's performance has been substantial so far (average Gazzetta rating 6.23), in terms of quantity rather than quality, thanks to an important physical structure that requires a long time to reach the best condition. The one that last season allowed him to top his best in black and white with 11 goals and 6 assists and which earned him a rich contract renewal for one year.

RENEWAL CHAPTER — The existing agreement will expire in June 2024, which is why negotiations between the parties have already started. With Juve aiming to extend him and also quickly to avoid the risk of summer auctions, while the player is in no hurry, as confirmed by his statements in recent days: "I have decided to stay at Juventus this season because I feel good, I had a great season last year. And staying in an environment that I know well, in a year in which the European Championships are taking place, seemed like the best option. Future? We'll see it later, but I'm very happy with my situation at Juventus and in France, this is the most important thing." Statements also came from the French retreat in support of his compatriot and teammate Pogba, waiting to hear the verdict on the doping case in which he is involved: "I had the opportunity to discuss with Paul. It's true that it's a complicated situation. At Juventus We were all dejected by this news. Of course we are with him. He has our support and we hope he comes out of this in the best possible way." Important words, even more so because they were uttered by a veteran of the Juventus locker room.