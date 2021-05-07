The border service of Abkhazia will make it easier for Russians to enter the republic. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the State Security Service of Abkhazia, the head of the border detachment Rustam Latipov, referring to the expected increase in the tourist flow. He is quoted by TASS…

It is noted that the changes will affect tourist groups. Their documents will be checked inside the buses. Latipov also added that cooperation with the Russian border service allows for a prompt response to emerging incidents.

He also added that over the past years, the Psou checkpoint has been crossed annually by up to 10 million people and more than two million vehicles in both directions.

Earlier, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova said that Russians returning home from Abkhazia and South Ossetia are exempt from taking a coronavirus test. According to her, the decision to simplify the rules of entry will not affect the epidemiological situation in the country.