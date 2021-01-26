Entry restrictions New restrictions confuse foreigners coming to Finland from Estonia: “I took it for granted and came today,” says a woman who has worked in Finland for years

On Tuesday, many Estonians working in Finland entered Finland for the last time. For example, Tallink Silja’s passenger numbers in the first week are many times higher than last week.

West terminal is Tuesday afternoon quiet, and there are no more than a handful of people leaving the terminal.

After three in the afternoon, a ship arrives at the port, with passengers queuing for access to the border checkpoint. Queuing is accompanied by announcements that tell health safety instructions in four languages.

The passengers of Eckerö Line’s Finlandia ship arrived at the Western Terminal on Tuesday afternoon.­

Government stretch entry restrictions from Wednesday. Only necessary commuting, such as for the functioning of society or security of supply, is allowed across borders.

The restrictions are valid until February 25th. Tuesday is the last day when many Estonians working in Finland can enter Finland freely.

Therefore, for example, working on a construction site Mart Bernhardt has come from Estonia to Finland on Tuesday.

“I still do not know how long I’m in Finland. At least now a month when the restrictions are in place, ”Bernhardt says.

“My girlfriend lives in Estonia, so I won’t see her for at least a month now.”

Mart Bernhardt works on a construction site in Finland.­

Bernhardt says the situation has been familiar since last spring, when travel restrictions were tightened. He understands and supports the limitations.

“It has to be done, there are no other options. The pandemic is still going on. ”

Government the decision is reflected in the passenger numbers of shipping companies varyingly.

Tallink Silja is told by HS that there have been a significant increase in the number of passengers on the company’s Tallinn ships on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday compared to last week.

For example, the ship that arrived in Helsinki last Tuesday evening had less than 200 passengers, while tonight the corresponding ship has about 900 passengers.

Starting on Wednesday, the numbers will fall further. On Wednesday, about 30 passengers will arrive in Finland on the corresponding route on Tallink’s ship.

Viking Line also has an increase in passenger numbers in the early part of the week, but not explosively. The flow of passengers has been steady in recent months, but in recent days the number of passengers has increased by about 10–15 per cent, the company estimates.

Eckerö Line, on the other hand, says that no booking spikes have been observed during the first week’s trips. On average, the company’s Tallinn ship has had about 300 passengers per departure in recent days.

Liis-Marin Aak travels to Estonia for a month. Aak, who is studying to be a local nurse in Finland, would also be able to cross the border even during the restrictions due to his place of study.­

Tuesday afternoon among the passengers is also Erika Telvik, which continues its journey from Helsinki to Imatra, where work as a salesman awaits.

Erika Telvik continued her journey from Helsinki to Imatra.­

Telvik says that he has worked in Finland for eight years. A permanent job, an apartment and a place to stay can also be found, but he is still not sure if he could have crossed the border on Wednesday.

“Estonians in a similar situation are unaware: will we cross the border? There is no clear information on this. Everyone is afraid that they will not be able to return to Finland tomorrow, ”says Telvik.

“I took it safe and came today because I should get to work tomorrow.”

Telvik says his plans went new after the government’s decision. He had planned to vacation in Estonia for much longer.

West terminal a car is parked in the parking lot, the number plates of which suggest that the driver is Estonian.

Construction worker Kenno Kangro plans to leave for Estonia, albeit only on Friday. You have to get over the Gulf of Finland, because a construction contract for your own house is waiting on the outskirts of Tallinn, Kangro says.

“I can’t leave the house for a month so no one goes there,” Kangro says.

Kenno Kangro is building a house in Estonia and therefore plans to travel to Tallinn on Friday for at least a month.­

Kangro says he is now looking for jobs in Estonia for a month.

“I will come back to Finland when the borders open again.”