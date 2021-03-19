As the Robert Koch Institute announced, the federal government has now declared Poland a high incidence area. A negative corona test is required for entry from Sunday.

Berlin – Due to the worsening infection situation, the federal government classifies Poland as a high incidence area. From Sunday, entry from the neighboring country bordering Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Saxony is only allowed with a negative corona test, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday on the Internet.

Coronavirus: Federal government classifies Poland as a high incidence area – 25,998 new infections in one day

Countries and regions with a 7-day incidence of over 200 are classified as high-incidence areas. Poland reached this critical threshold after the number of infections * rose dramatically in the past few days. The last 25,998 new infections with the coronavirus * were reported in Poland within 24 hours. A figure that is just below the record high of 27,875 infections that was reached in November. By comparison, Germany reported 17,482 cases in 24 hours on Friday.

So far, travelers from Poland can still be tested 48 hours after entering Germany. There are no effective controls for this. On the other hand, it is easier to check the obligation to test upon entry, even if no stationary border controls as at the borders with the Czech Republic or the Austrian state of Tyrol are planned. However, random checks are possible behind the border as part of the so-called veil manhunt.

High incidence areas: Other countries are also new on the list – Algarve no longer a risk area

In addition to Poland, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Kuwait, Paraguay and Uruguay will also be high incidence areas from Sunday. However, easing should come for the Portuguese Algarve. Like the Balearic Islands, the popular holiday region will previously be removed from the list of risk areas. However, the hotels located there are initially not allowed to accept tourists. The RKI also removed Galicia in northwestern Spain, a region in Finland, Southeast Asian Malaysia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean from the list of risk areas.