Strict surveillance on family members, entry of anyone in village banned

The victim’s family’s mobiles were shut down, forbidden to talk to anyone

On Thursday, a video threatening the family of Hathras DM Praveen Kumar went viral

Hathras

There is still a war on the border of Hathras. The gangs are heavily fortified for not allowing the gangrape to hit Parinda in the victim’s village. On the other hand, media persons and leaders are adamant to meet the family members of the victim. The process of debate and debate continues. When some tried to enter the village, the village was also barricaded in the afternoon. After all, whose order are you stopping? The policemen have only one answer – ‘There is order from above. Can not let go in the village. When the media persons questioned the ADM in the morning, he ran away. On the other hand, TMC MP Derek O’Brien also fell in Dhakkamukhi along with the police today. Now the question arises that what is the reason for this fortification of Hathras? Why is the government so afraid of going to the media in the village? Top officials are silent on these questions. The minister of the Yogi government is also keeping quiet.

TMC MPs fell in Dhakamukki

A party delegation led by TMC MP Derek O’Brien has been stopped at the Hathras border. They were going to meet the family of the deceased. When the police did not allow him to enter the village, he was shocked by the police and he fell to the ground. Please tell that on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also fell in Dhakamukki with police on Yamuna Expressway.

Media attention

Following the order of the Yogi government, the police has closed all the routes leading to the deceased’s village. The media is also not being allowed there. Activists of political parties are also being prevented from leaving. No entry is being given to anyone in the village. The Hathras police had banned media, political people and others in the entry village on Thursday itself.

Kejriwal said – very sad incident

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has described the incident of Hathras as very painful. He said that the way the victim government is dealing with the state government is also wrong.

Police guard on rummage

There is a vigil around the village. A heavy police force has been deployed. No villager is allowed outside the village and no one from outside is allowed to enter the village. The media has been stopped about one and a half kilometers away from the village.

Policemen are helpless

Meanwhile, the helplessness of policemen stationed outside the village limits is also seen. When the media is asking questions about not going inside them, then they are referring to the above order. The order is, therefore, the policemen are not even letting anyone enter the deceased’s village. A police officer said that Section 144 has been imposed here. That is, there cannot be more than 5 people in one place. TMC leader Bryan, along with two people, pleaded to meet the family members of the deceased, but did not let them go to the village.

Silence of administration

When the media tried to talk to the victim’s family on Friday, every family member’s mobile was turned off. Most mobile switch offs were achieved even after considerable effort. When the news was spread in the media, when the administration was asked in this regard, they deferred the answer.

Brother is not talking to anyone

After some time, the victim’s brother’s mobile switch was turned on but even after receiving the phone continuously, he is not picking up anyone’s phone. There are media reports that the police-administration has tightened the guard on the family members of the victim. No one is allowed to talk on mobile either. No householder can talk to the media.

DM’s threatening video went viral

On Thursday, DM Praveen Kumar went to the victim’s house. Here he spoke to the victim’s father and threatened her in conversation. In the viral video, he was seen saying that you do not lose your credibility. Let me tell you these media people, half left today and half will leave tomorrow. We stand with you, you wish that you have to change the statement repeatedly or not. Let us also change.

The victim’s family made serious allegations

Apart from this video, the victim’s sister-in-law is alleging that if your girl had died from Corona, you would have been compensated. Father is being threatened. Everyone is getting threats from These people will not let us stay here, DM is doing more trickery. We are putting pressure on people.

Hence the mobiles of the victim’s family

This DM-threatened video was made by a family man on his mobile and went viral on social media. It is being said that after the video went viral, the police administration went mad and now the family’s mobile has been switched off. So that he cannot talk to any media person.