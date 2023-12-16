Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 16/12/2023 – 16:08

German fans of the two main football divisions have been organizing demonstrations after the German Football League (DFL) approved the possibility of selling part of their commercial rights. Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 fans from across Germany have organized protests against the German League's decision of Football (DFL) to pave the way for the sale of 8% of its commercial rights to an external investor.

The demonstrations have mainly involved silent protests at the start of games and displaying banners against the decision. In some cases, fans have thrown objects onto the pitch during matches and, in at least one more serious incident, clashed with police.

On December 11, 24 of the 36 teams in the two divisions of German football voted in favor of a plan to allow private capital investment in exchange for a share of TV rights over the next two decades.

The plan was not well received by the German fans. This weekend, fans of all 36 teams across the two divisions announced that they would remain silent for the first 12 minutes of their matches. Several matches were also interrupted by other protests.

This Saturday, Union Berlin fans threw tennis balls and chocolate coins onto the pitch, forcing a brief interruption of the match against VfL Bochum.

Striker Takuma Asano ate one of the chocolate coins during and scored Bochum's opening goal just before half-time.

Protests leave injured

A series of protests on Friday had more serious effects. A game between second division teams Paderborn and Hansa Rostock was interrupted after Rostock fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.

Rostock fans and police also clashed, while Paderborn recorded an estimated loss of 100,000 euros (R$540,000) at their stadium. Before the most violent incidents, fans of both teams had already remained silent at the beginning of the match, as a form of protest.

“A total of eight security guards and 12 police officers suffered injuries, one police officer had to be treated in hospital for a cut,” Paderborn and the police said in a joint statement, in which they also stated that the fans involved in the incident acted with “high criminal energy”. Additionally, two police cars, as well as food stalls, toilets and entry controls were damaged.

“It is not enough to apologize and distance ourselves, there will be severe punishment. We will have to talk about clear consequences,” Rostock chief executive Robert Marien told Bild newspaper on Saturday.

In another episode on Friday, the 12-minute silence at the start of the Bundesliga clash between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Werder Bremen was interrupted for five minutes after fans threw coins onto the pitch.

“It wasn’t fun at all, it reminded me of the coronavirus,” Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt said of the fans’ silence, referring to games held without paying spectators during the pandemic.

The DFL said it intends to boost its business model and international marketing with the income it will receive from the strategic partner, who will not have a say in sporting matters such as game schedules.

Under the model, revenues from broadcasting rights and other commercial properties can now be partially transferred to a future partner (not yet defined) for the next 20 years, in exchange for an advance contribution to the clubs – a value that could reach 1 billion euros.

To begin negotiations, the support of two-thirds of the Bundesliga clubs was required. Of the 36 clubs, 24 voted in favor.

The Bundesliga is Europe's second biggest football league in terms of revenue, after England's Premier League.

