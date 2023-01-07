Bolsonaristas continue to enter the Army Headquarters area, in Brasília, without restriction. THE Power360 recorded this Saturday (7.jan.2023) dozens of people disembarking from 5 interstate buses lined up in the Monumental Axis, near one of the accesses to the HQ, with tents and a large amount of supplies.

In one of the hits, to the cries of “Now its everything or nothing”, members of the movement calling for military intervention encouraged the entry of private cars to swell the camp set up on the spot.

The two ends of Army Avenue, which crosses the Urban Military Sector of the Monumental Axis to the EPAA radial road (Estrada Parque Abastecimento e Armazenagem) and gives access to the Headquarters, were guarded by few soldiers.

Access to the avenue through the Monumental Axis was blocked for cars by movable fences from the Detran-DF, but without restriction to pedestrians.

At the other entrance to the Army HQ, via EPAA, there were no physical obstacles to the passage of vehicles. Two Army soldiers stopped some drivers, but most vehicles entered the military area freely.

During the journey made by the report around the Urban Military Sector, without entering the area where the Army is armed, the Bolsonarist camp, it was possible to count a few hundred demonstrators.

supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have been camped in the area since the defeat of the now ex-president against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of elections, on October 30, 2022.

While filming one of the accesses to the Headquarters, the report, without identifying the journalist, was approached by a man dressed in yellow, with a Brazilian flag in his hands.

He asked if the car the reporter was in would follow the other vehicles and enter the HQ. Faced with the denial, he replied: “so get down [do carro]”. After another denial, the man asked, in an aggressive tone, if the report was “opposition” and called her “Pickaxe”.

After identifying calls for Bolsonarist acts in Brasília, the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District closed the Esplanada dos Ministérios for vehicles this Saturday (7.jan) and Sunday (8.jan) “for ensuring security and the performance of the security forces”.

“Since the beginning of public acts and demonstrations, [a] SSP/DF has aligned several actions, security, inspection and mobility in the Urban Military Sector (SMU), with the Planalto Military Command (CMP), since it is a military area”, says the secretariat in a note (read the full text below).

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB), said this Saturday that he is in dialogue with the general directors of the Federal Police, delegate Andrei Rodrigues, and of the Federal Highway Police, Antônio Fernando Souza Oliveira, to define “new provisions on anti-democratic acts that may constitute federal crimes”.

Dino also stated on his Twitter profile that he has already transmitted the “appropriate guidelines” to the PF and the PRF and spoke with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, “about a supposed ‘war’ that unpatriots say they want to wage in Brasilia”.

THE Power360 questioned the Army about security measures and access control at the HQ in Brasília, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for comments.

Here is the full text of the note from the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District, released on Jan 7, 2023, at 5:31 pm:

“The Secretariat for Public Security informs that there are no public acts registered with the folder for the 7th and 8th of January, however, it should be noted that the Integrated Operations Center of Brasília (Ciob) monitors events, shows and demonstrations, even without prior notice, in order to reduce impacts on safety and routine in the city. This monitoring is carried out in an integrated manner between the security forces and 29 other bodies, as well as institutions and agencies of the local and federal government, with the support of video surveillance cameras, and also by intelligence surveys.

“These integrated bodies monitor public acts of any and all nature, respecting constitutional limits. In addition, they help to promote public safety actions – working together supports the safety, mobility, inspection and health of the population of the DF.

“The public events scheduled for this weekend were previously identified and were being monitored. In this way, it was necessary to close the Esplanada dos Ministérios to guarantee security and the performance of the security forces.

“The folder also informs that since the beginning of public acts and demonstrations, the security forces of the DF have been acting in an integrated manner with other bodies, local and federal, to maintain public order and guarantee urban mobility in the Federal District.

“The SSP/DF has aligned several actions, security, inspection and mobility in the Urban Military Sector (SMU), with the Planalto Military Command (CMP), since it is a military area.

Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District”

CAMPING IN BRASÍLIA

THE Power360 visited the Army HQ region, in Brasília, at the end of December 31, 2022, the eve of Lula’s inauguration as president.

Without identifying themselves as journalists, professionals from the Power360 circulated around the place and took pictures and recorded videos. There are among the demonstrators, as far as it was possible to ascertain, many relatives of senior Army officers. The atmosphere in the place was one of tranquility, but the slogans all asked for some kind of federal intervention to prevent the Lula government from starting (it was December 31).

