The FIA ​​has published the official entry list of the 2023 F1 championship. Compared to 2022, the first element that must be notified is the return of Honda as engineer of Red Bull and AlphaTauri since under the heading engine used there is no longer just the wording RBPT, but Honda-RBPT.

In terms of race numbers, Max Verstappen confirms the number #1, the rookies Oscar Piastri, Nyck De Vries and Logan Sargeant have respectively chosen the numbers #81, #21 and #2. Of note at the title sponsor level is the fact that Haas will race under the name of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Ferrari, on the other hand, continues to compete without a title sponsor since the official name of the House of Maranello will also be Scuderia Ferrari in 2023. Below is the complete list of entries for the F1 2023 championship.

Official F1 2023 entry list