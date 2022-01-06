by Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) – From music players to video games, Sony has frequently bet on being a pioneer, but a leap into the world of electric cars takes the risks facing the Japanese group to a new level.

Although Sony Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida surprised this week at the CES technology fair by saying the company is creating a mobility division, the company’s shares fell 7% this Thursday as they realized the size of the challenge of launching a car equipped with sensors, electronic devices and entertainment services.

The main objective, analysts say, is to create an autonomous vehicle connected by services like travel sharing, something that can surpass the sales of the cars themselves.

MarketsandMarkets, a market research firm, estimates that “mobility as a service” is a market that could reach $40 billion by 2030, up from about $3 billion in 2021.

But analysts point out that Sony will likely have to invest heavily to bring its Vision-S prototype, first unveiled at CES two years ago, to be able to compete effectively.

“It’s going to be a tough market to be successful,” said Takaki Nakanishi, an auto sector analyst at the Nakanishi Research Institute in Tokyo.

Tesla, the leader in the electrics segment, poured billions of dollars to revolutionize the industry, drawing investor support through years of losses.

Sony is joining a growing list of technology companies that are exploring opportunities in the automotive market, including Apple, LG and Foxconn, added Nakanishi.

In order for the products of these companies to run, they will have to comply with a series of stricter safety regulations than those applied to the world of consumer electronics.

“Sony won’t be able to do what Tesla did, the obstacles are too great,” said Nakanishi, adding that an easier path for the company would be to outsource vehicle production to companies like Foxconn itself.

Sony has yet to reveal whether and how it will manufacture a car under its brand, but it has recruited an automaker to produce the prototype by making an alliance with a factory in Austria controlled by Canadian auto parts maker Magna. The company produces components for brands such as BMW, Mercedes Benz and Toyota.

Other members of the Sony project include auto parts maker Bosch, French automotive technology company Valeo and Hungarian autonomous vehicle startup AImotive.

The market for electric vehicles is still small, but the pace of sales has surpassed models with combustion engines.

One consequence of the phenomenon is that Tesla’s market value is now four times greater than Toyota’s, despite its production being only one-tenth that of the world’s largest automaker.

But traditional automakers like Toyota, General Motors, Volkswagen and Stellantis are starting to fight back, with billion-dollar investment plans, which raises the stakes for new entrants like Sony.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?