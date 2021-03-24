THE Balearic government has said that the region will be under a ‘perimeter closure’ from Friday.

This means that from March 26, entry into and out of the Balearic Islands will be prohibited unless for a justified cause such as health or work.

This rule will not be applicable to international tourists but to domestic travelers – meaning those that want to travel to the archipelago from another region in Spain (and vice-versa).

Inter-island travel by Balearic residents between Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca will also be permitted.

This reversal was made after the government received heavy criticism yesterday for hinting a ban on such mobility.

The measure is expected to stay in place until the middle of April, disappointing all those in the country that wanted to visit the Balearics at Easter.

Meanwhile, 30% of Easter hotel bookings have been canceled in Mallorca as a result of the German government ordering all those that travel abroad to present a negative PCR upon their return home.

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, also extended Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions until April 18 with additional measures being enforced from April 1 to 5.

This includes limiting social interactions to five people and closing the country’s bars and restaurants.