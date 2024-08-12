Miskov: Krasnoyarsk district of Belgorod region will be closed for entry

Entry into the Krasnoyarsk district of the Belgorod region will be closed due to the tense situation. This was reported in Telegram-channel reported the head of the district in the Russian region, Andrei Miskov.

“This is a forced temporary measure that is necessary to protect the lives and health of our citizens,” Miskov emphasized.

He also promised to take care of the pets that remained in the homes of those who will not be able to enter the district: self-defense fighters will look after them. To do this, the head of the district must leave a request on social networks.

“Our self-defense fighters also monitor order in populated areas and control the safety of Krasnoyarsk residents’ property,” added Aleksey Miskov.

Before that, authorities began evacuating people in the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region. And by August 12, a total of 121 thousand people had been evacuated from the region’s border settlements.