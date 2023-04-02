Yesterday, the Sharjah Police General Command began implementing the permanent deduction decision on traffic violations committed in the emirate.

According to the Executive Council’s decision, traffic offenders are exempted from 35% of the fine’s value if it is paid within 60 days from the date of its commission. The scope of the exemption includes the financial fine, vehicle impoundment allowance, and delay fines, if any.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Alai Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the discount will be permanent, except for severe violations, such as “driving at excessive speed constitutes a danger,” pointing out that “the discount will continue at the same rate for a period of two months, provided that violators are exempted by 25%.” In the event that its value is paid after 60 days have passed, and before one year has passed since the date of committing the violation, and the discount falls after the year has passed.

The decision specified the most prominent traffic violations excluded from the deduction, which are “driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver or the life, safety or security of others”, “driving a vehicle in a way that causes damage to public or private facilities”, and “driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or alcohol.” Narcotics, psychotropic substances or the like”, “Driving a vehicle on the road without number plates”, “Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h”, “Escape from the traffic police for a light vehicle”, and “Causing the death of a person,” “Causing serious accidents or injuries,” “Unauthorized changes to the vehicle’s engine or base,” “Using a vehicle to transport hazardous or flammable materials without a permit,” and “ Using recreational bicycles with three wheels or more on the road”, and “driving without a license”.