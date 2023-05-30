The Federal Tax Authority will start from the day after tomorrow, Thursday; Implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (7) of 2023 regarding the amendment of some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2020 regarding fees for services provided by the Federal Tax Authority, which will enter into force on the first of June 2023.

The Authority explained that the new decision specified the fees due for submitting the service of a “request for special clarification related to one tax” and for submitting a “request for special clarification related to more than one tax”, noting that the special clarification according to the decision is the clarification issued by the Authority in the form of a document stamped and signed by the Federal Authority. Taxes regarding specific tax technical issues for a specific taxpayer according to a request for special clarification that he submits through the form prepared for that purpose available through the website of the Authority, and the accompanying documents mentioned in that form.

The authority indicated that, according to the new decision, the authority may refund the fees paid for a request for a “special clarification related to one tax” or to request a “special clarification related to more than one tax” for the applicant in cases where the authority does not issue the required special clarification.

And she confirmed that it is possible to apply for the two services to obtain a “special clarification related to one tax” and “a special clarification related to more than one tax” through the website of the Federal Tax Authority, which requires user registration, completion of the application, submission of the required supporting documents, and payment of the fees specified by a decision. Cabinet No. (65) of 2020 and its amendments.