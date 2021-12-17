Home page politics

People visit the Christkindlmarkt on Karlsplatz in Vienna. © Georg Hochmuth / APA / dpa

In order to curb the spread of the Omikron variant, Austria has established stricter entry rules. Only people with valid 2G proof are allowed to enter the country.

Vienna – Austria tightened its entry regulations to curb the Omikron variant. According to the Ministry of Health, only people who have valid 2G proof are allowed into the country until further notice.

Specifically, this means that they have to be vaccinated three times or have recovered. If you don’t have a booster vaccination, you have to submit a PCR test. Otherwise the travelers would have to be quarantined immediately.

Switzerland relaxed the entry regulations against it. While a PCR test has been required for entry into the country for vaccinated persons since the beginning of December, a rapid antigen test will be sufficient from December 20, which was carried out a maximum of 24 hours before the border was crossed. In addition, vaccinated and convalescent people no longer have to undergo a second test after four to seven days, as was previously the case. The rule remains in effect only for the unvaccinated.

In Austria, the new ordinance will come into force on Monday, December 20, as the Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening. The home quarantine should only be ended if a PCR test was carried out after entry and a negative result was confirmed.

Pregnant women and people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons are excluded from the 2G proof. The reason for the exception must be proven by a medical certificate. There are also special rules for children. For commuters, the usual 3G rule will remain.

“These stricter entry regulations bring with them great challenges, especially for people who travel abroad over the Christmas holidays. However, they are necessary at this point in time in order to counteract the spread of Omikron in Austria, “said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens).

School-age children are allowed to enter the country with sufficient test evidence, which means around three tests per week. The rules do not affect children under the age of twelve either. dpa