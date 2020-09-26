India has banned several Chinese apps in succession. However, these apps are now adopting new ways to reach Indian users. In the last few months, there has been a spate of new Chinese apps on Indian app stores. According to the report, these include rebranded versions of Chinese apps which India had banned as a threat to national security. Let us tell that India first banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, followed by 47 apps in July and then 118 apps in September.Some such apps have been mentioned in the report, which have changed form and returned to India. For example, a video app named Snack video, which is becoming quite popular, has been created by a Chinese company named kuaishou owned by Tencent. The special thing is that it is exactly like Kwai app, which was banned by the Indian government. The snack video app has received over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Not only this, users like popular short-video making app TikTok have also been given in this app.

Talking about the second example, India also banned the Hago app which used to create chat rooms and play games with unknown people. Now this app has been replaced by an app named Ola Party. According to the Economic Times, even though it does not have the facility to play games, the special thing is that Hago users’ profiles, friends and chat rooms have been imported into the app. That is, Hago users can sign directly to the Ola Party.

What will be the government’s step

When questioned by the Economic Times about the continuous introduction of ban Chinese apps in the new version, a senior government official said that action will be taken. He said, ‘This should not happen. If this is happening, we will take up the matter. ‘ The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an advisory. No banned Chinese app should be available in any form.