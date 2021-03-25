Entrepreneurship Million donation from well-known entrepreneurs for entrepreneurship education for children and young people – “I consider increasing entrepreneurship to be a matter of fate for Finland,” says Supercell’s Ilkka Paananen

The Young Entrepreneurship Association, which has raised donations of EUR 6.25 million, intends to significantly increase school co-operation. “The goal is to increase the program utilization rate in schools to 80 percent over the next five years,” says Executive Director Virpi Utriainen.

Nurmijärveläinen There is a bit of a buzz in the yard of Harjula school as in Slush. The school’s 5A graders have been developing their own business ideas for the past couple of months, and now they want a shield to share them.

Miranda Cakaj and Aurora Autio have decided to make their lessons a little business.

“We draw even when we shouldn’t,” Autio says.

Meow art draws anything to order and makes illustrations even on stickers or keychains. APP: n Sylvester Ketonen, Aaro Rantsi, Eetu Lautamäki and Jesse Tikkanen while planning to go door to door providing car and bike washes.

Sylvester Ketonen, Aaro Rantsi, Eetu Lautamäki and Jesse Tikkanen have come up with an idea for a car and bicycle washing company called APP.­

Father Viippola, Pauliina Aherva and Emma Myllymäki want to save the thirsty and bored at their EP Smoothie bar.

“We have a slogan: take a smoothie,” Viippola says.

Harjulan the school’s vitos are involved in the Young Entrepreneurs Association’s (NY) Small Entrepreneurs program, which does entrepreneurship education. In the next few years, more and more schools and educational institutions will be doing business, as the association has set itself the goal of giving all Finnish children and young people the opportunity to learn entrepreneurship.

A number of well-known entrepreneurs have set out to support the goal. Among other things, the gaming company Supercell Ilkka Paananen and Mikko Kodisoja and the founder of the security company F-Secure Risto Siilasmaa as individuals, have committed to supporting the activities of the Young Entrepreneurship Association for five years. The project is also donated by the Louise and Göran Ehrnrooth Foundation.

The total amount of the donation is EUR 1.25 million per year for five academic years, ie a total of EUR 6.25 million.

Young Entrepreneurship offers programs to support the entrepreneurial, working life and financial skills of children and young people aged 7-29, which are implemented in schools as part of their teaching. The association intends to significantly increase the amount of school co-operation with the help of a million pot, says the executive director Virpi Utriainen.

“Over the past two school years, the association’s programs have been in use in about 38 percent of schools and colleges. Now the goal is to increase the program utilization rate in schools to 80 percent over the next five years, ”says Utriainen.

“In Sweden, a large part of the age groups, for example more than 35 per cent in the second grade, attend the long-term year as an entrepreneur program,” says Virpi Utriainen, Executive Director of the Young Entrepreneurship Association.­

In others According to Utriainen, the resources for entrepreneurship education in the Nordic countries are at a completely different level than in Finland. Now that big funding has been received here to improve the situation, the model is being taken from the neighbors.

“In Sweden [vastaavalla yhdistyksellä] there are 24 regional offices and there is also a lot of regional activity in Denmark. Now we want to bring such a service, support and guidance opportunity for teachers regionally, ”says Utriainen.

The goal is 10–15 regional offices across Finland. According to Utriainen, offices do not mean so much walls, but people who can walk into educational institutions and work in the field.

The association provides teaching materials for schools and provides support for their use, as well as creating links between young people and local businesses. In this way, entrepreneurs can encourage and support young people – and perhaps even find successors for their businesses.

According to the latest Youth Barometer, 58% of 15-29 year olds who are not yet self-employed were at least somewhat of an opinion that they would like to try entrepreneurship at some point in their careers.

“62 per cent of young people think that entrepreneurship skills should be taught to everyone in primary school. However, more than half of young people say that education or studies do not provide them with good basic information about entrepreneurship, ”says Utriainen.

Supercell’s CEO Ilkka Paananen is committed to supporting entrepreneurship education for the next five years.­

Ilkka Paananen says that he shares the association’s dream that all Finnish children would have the opportunity to try entrepreneurship at school.

“Some may sometimes become entrepreneurs, but the big part probably won’t. But come or not, they get all the important skills – above all, they learn to work with other people for a common goal. ”

Paananen says that he left to finance the project because he sees it as really important.

“I consider increasing entrepreneurship to be a matter of fate for Finland. If we want to maintain this country as a welfare state, we must be able to create more companies that have been very successful in the world here, ”he says.

According to Paananen, entrepreneurship education is the basis for increasing entrepreneurship. Utriainen, on the other hand, compares the work done by his association to junior football.

“Even the world championship in football is never won without junior work. We are the junior job of entrepreneurship and we want as many young people as possible to join this junior club, ”says Utriainen.

Likewise than in sport, role models also play a role in entrepreneurship. Paananen knows from experience. Before starting his studies at the Helsinki University of Technology, it had never occurred to him that he could sometimes become an entrepreneur.

When doing business-related exercises at the university, a little spark arose to start creating something new in the form of my own company. Paananen remembers well the moment when entrepreneurial thoughts burst into flames properly.

“One of the key things that influenced my own entrepreneurial career was a speech in the auditorium of the Helsinki University of Technology’s Electrical House. Risto from Siilasmaa came to tell about F-Secure, which was then, I remember, just listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, ”says Paananen.

Because he remembers how the audience felt, Paananen also wants to give his time to entrepreneurship education work for children and young people.

“I have to say that I do so for selfish reasons as well. When listening to small business owners pitches, really gets a lot of energy. They are amazingly good. Children are full of innocence and insane self-confidence. ”

Just according to Paananen, there has been a huge leap in self-confidence during the time he has been following the business world up close.

“When you look at the current Slush youngsters, they don’t have a pound of tutise in the slightest when they say my company will become world number one in this field. It is quite clear that that is the goal. ”

Isa Viippola, Pauliina Aherva and Emma Myllymäki plan to sell smoothies, salads and lollipops.­

According to Paananen, entrepreneurship education should be able to offer children and young people success experiences that strengthen self-confidence. Judging by the enthusiasm, this has happened to the small entrepreneurs in Nurmijärvi.

The Harjula school has developed its own companies with lessons in mother tongue and social studies, but the interview shows that business has also been promoted in its free time. In addition to the breaks, entrepreneurs have brainstormed and planned the company’s operations through Whatsapp after school.

For some attitudes towards entrepreneurship have changed in a few months.

“I didn’t know terribly about trying before, and I wasn’t very interested. This has improved my image of entrepreneurship. It has been nice to have been able to do this together, ” Ahti Renko says.

“Making the company is not as difficult as I thought,” Ketonen says Sylvester.

5th grade teacher at Harjula school Tomi Kukkola has already pulled the Small Entrepreneurs program into several fifth grades.

“First, students are introduced to the topic for a few lessons, and then they are let go. I myself am always surprised at how well free design starts, ”says Kukkola.

“As a teacher, I appreciate ready-made and well-thought-out material. You could use this for a whole month. The topic is so broad that it can be linked to any lesson. ”

Tomi Kukkola, a 5A class teacher at Nurmijärvi Harjula School, says that the students have been enthusiastic about the Little Entrepreneurs program.­

A few times with experience, Kukkola has learned that you can deviate from the path indicated by the teacher’s material booklet and try something new. In the past, he has combined the Small Entrepreneurs program more with math. Now the students have shot commercials, among other things.

Kukkola heard about his Young Entrepreneurship programs from his colleague. Since then, he has utilized materials in different grades.

Young Program Manager of the Entrepreneurship Association Antti Karkiainen says that in some schools, entrepreneurship programs are offered as electives. In others, the themes of the programs are integrated into the school week.

“There are also municipalities that have outlined that, for example, all vitos attend the Small Entrepreneurs program. This is how we work, at least in Lappeenranta, ”says Karkiainen.

According to Antti Karkiainen, program manager of the Young Entrepreneurship Association, in some municipalities all schools use study programs dealing with entrepreneurship.­

Paananen believes that the project can produce good results.

“I think when we get this moving, this is going to be pretty eye-opening. The results don’t come in a year or two, but this is a long-term investment. But if we continue long enough, then the results will speak for themselves. ”