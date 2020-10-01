Entrepreneurship Just two weeks ago, the legendary bakery died – Then entrepreneurs belonging to the Helsinki restaurant family hit the counter

1.10. 13:29

Who crazy is starting to become a restaurant entrepreneur right now, when the coronavirus epidemic doesn’t seem to end, and the industry is experiencing an exception period complicated by restrictions?

The people of Helsinki Otto Lundström, 55, and Gustaf Westerlund, 54, are not afraid: they bought a bakery.

The duo will reopen the bankrupt Helsinki-based Kotileipomo Eromanga on Pohjoisen Makasiinikatu in Kaartinkaupungi on Thursday.

HS reported two weeks ago the end of the tale of the old bakery. The bankruptcy was based on support difficulties that had already begun earlier and eventually a corona epidemic. Eromanga is especially known for its meat pies.

Lundström and Westerlund admit that time is not the easiest. However, they are confident that the traditional products of the Kaartinkaupungi bakery café will continue to be in demand.

“We believe in the job, we wouldn’t have gone here otherwise,” says Lundström.

With new ones the owners have a long entrepreneurial background. Westerlund has a bar called Harry’s Bar in Kruununha. Prior to that, he has run five other cafe-restaurants and owned a fishing and hunting business.

Westerlund’s mother, on the other hand, owned several cafés in Helsinki, and her grandmother even ran a café on the same street as Eromanga.

“I was already at the age of 13 in my grandmother’s cafe carrying a counter and since then in the field.”

Her sisters are also in the cafe industry.

“We’re a cafe family,” he describes.

Lundström, on the other hand, has worked in the food industry for a long time in marketing positions. For decades, his grandparents had a café, confectionery and bakery chain in Hildén, Helsinki.

Already at the age of 11, Lundström sold bread at the Market Square.

“I worked in the bakery for the twenties, all summers and holidays.”

Otto Lundström has talked a lot on the phone in recent days, handling matters related to Eromanga. He bought the company together with Gustaf Westerlund.­

The duo the interest in the distressed Eromanga sparked, in their own words, “without knowing each other”. They say they have received a lot of support and encouragement for the idea.

“We have both eaten Eromanga’s products since we were little. Gustaf has visited the bakery and I at Kauppatori a lot and we knew that the products are good, ”says Lundström.

“We want to keep Eromanga, because there are hardly any small family bakeries anymore.”

The financial difficulties of the former owner of Eromanga escalated into a corona epidemic. Retailers, especially cafes that had to close, stopped their orders when the products could not be sold. During the epidemic, turnover fell by 60-70 percent, the former owner previously told HS.

How to make a bakery profitable during a difficult time?

At least you can start doing it in peace, Lundström in.

“As the situation returns to normal, we have something new to offer alongside old products.”

The new owners plan to keep the old recipes. They say that at least at the beginning, the showcase will not see major changes in the product range.

Meat pie is the best known of the products. New variations have been considered: a chili version or mushrooms, reindeer or falafel, for example, to fill inside the same dough.

“The strength of Eromanga is that the products are real artisan. The first baker comes to work at half past one at night. ”

Later, new products will be introduced alongside.

“We just agreed with the Hakaniemi market café that we can test new pie options there.”

Lundström and Westerlund also plan to increase cooperation with the stores. They say they have already received inquiries about retail stores.

“The stores have a very large customer base for us, and they’ve gone well after people have been home,” Westerlund points out.