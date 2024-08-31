The agency will have R$132.6 million available next year; the federal budget is R$5.9 trillion

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship is the ministry which will have the lowest budget in the Esplanade in 2025, at R$132.6 million. When all departments are considered, the Office of the Vice President of the Republic will have the fewest resources for next year, at R$16.5 million.

Already the Ministry of Social Security will have the largest Budget on the Esplanade in 2025, R$ 1 trillion. The body is commanded by Carlos Lupi and is responsible for INSS (National Institute of Social Security). The Esplanada will have a total budget of R$5.87 trillion.

Read below which are the 5 ministries with the largest budget, according to the government’s proposal:

Ministry of Social Security – R$ 1 trillion ;

Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger – R$291.3 billion;

Ministry of Health – R$ 241.6 billion ;

Ministry of Education – R$ 200.5 billion ;

Ministry of Defense – R$ 133.58 billion .

The economic team sent this Friday (Aug 30, 2024) the Ploa (Annual Budget Bill) for 2025 to the National Congress. The document still needs to be analyzed by deputies and senators, who can make changes to the text.

BUDGET 2025

The Ploa is sent every year by the Executive to the Legislature. In practice, it is the Budget itself. The deadline for receipt is August 31st. As usual, the project was sent close to the deadline.

The document provides detailed estimates of revenue and expenses for the fiscal year. The figures are broken down into each category. The definitions will still be modified in Congress.

Understand what a Budget project is in the infographic below:

As already established by the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), the government’s goal for 2025 is to eliminate the primary deficit in public accounts. In practice, revenues must equal expenses.

The Finance Minister’s initial promise, Fernando Haddadwas to have a surplus equivalent to 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2025. The economic team decided in April to change course and delay the positive balance of the primary result.

The current schedule is as follows:

2025 – 0% of GDP;

2026 – 0.25% of GDP;

2027 – 0.5% of GDP;

2028 – 1% of GDP.

The nominal primary result is the difference between the revenues and expenses of a given administration. The indicator signals the capacity for investments with a lower need for debt. If the number is negative, it means that there was deficit (diamond). If it is positive, surplus.

To balance the budget accounts, the government needs to cut spending and increase revenue. Most of the offensives in these 20 months of the 3rd term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was to increase revenue. The strategy is seen as more uncertain by experts, as it depends on projections. Expense savings tend to be more accurate.