An increasing number of Brazilians opt for the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) regime. The restriction on the CPF can discourage most entrepreneurs from formalizing the business, but the negative name is not an obstacle.

According to the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Companies (Sebrae), it is possible to formalize the individual micro-entrepreneur even with restrictions on the CPF, “having the new entrepreneur the opportunity to create conditions for the market and to rebuild economically, resolving their financial pendencies”. The forecast is in Complementary Law No. 123from 2006.

According to Sebrae, the dirty name can lead to difficulties in accessing loans and obtaining credits, but, when formalizing the business activity, the MEI may have benefits and facilities.

“Before opening the business, it is recommended to check the CPF situation, because, to become MEI, you need to be careful with pending issues. When regularization is necessary, it can be done at Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica or Correios”, guides Sebrae.

This year, one of the changes that may arise is the change in the MEI billing ceiling. O Complementary Bill 108/21 predicts that the ceiling will go from BRL 81 thousand to BRL 144 thousand.

The text of PLP 108/21 also establishes that the entrepreneur can hire up to two employees with a formal contract, while the current rule allows the hiring of only one employee.