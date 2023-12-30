Entrepreneurship | In an ordinary hairdressing salon in the middle of Mannerheimintie, seven entrepreneurs who fled the war work

Hairdresser Tetiana Tereshchenko has been working as a small business owner in Helsinki's Mannerheimintie for three months now.

It's a long time in the sense that he arrived to escape the war from the Kherson region only half a year ago.

So, almost immediately after moving to Finland, he dared to jump specifically to become an entrepreneur. Many other Ukrainians want the same, even though Finnish taxation and bureaucracy are confusing.

Tereshchenko says that in a way his work is the same in Ukraine, Finland and everywhere: the same trends, the same fashion, the same colors.

On the other hand, in the beauty industry, you always have to start over in a new place.

“When you are the new champion somewhere, nobody knows you. You can't have a good income,” says the recent entrepreneur.

Tetiana Kozlovska (left), Halina Shershyn, Tetiana Brytska and Tetiana Tereshchenko at their workplace.

Mannerheimintie owns a functioning hair salon and beauty salon Halina Shershyn. He is also from Ukraine, but moved to Finland nine years ago.

Before establishing the business name, Shershyn worked as a hairdresser in Helsinki for six years. Many of her clients followed her to her own salon.

Shershyn has helped Ukrainians who arrived in Finland later in establishing their companies.

In addition to Tereshchenko, six other Ukrainians now work in his salon as “light entrepreneurs”. Shershyn has referred her clients to other entrepreneurs who use the same facilities also because she herself wants time to take care of her four children.

The phenomenon called light entrepreneurship is familiar in Finland, for example, in hair salons and beauty salons. It means that some of the professionals work as rental chair or contract entrepreneurs. A person operating a rented chair often pays a fixed rent to the main entrepreneur, a contract entrepreneur a percentage of his income.

At Mannerheimintie, 80 percent of the customers are Ukrainians.

“Unfortunately, it takes a long time to get customers in Finland,” Shershyn says. The hair salon gives Ukrainians a discount. It may bring more customers, but also reduces the income per customer.

Temporary in addition to beauty care, the Ukrainians who have received protection are interested in setting up, for example, sewing factories, pastry shops and construction companies.

This is what the research and innovation expert at the University of Applied Sciences LAB says Julia Polyanovska. Among other things, he helps Ukrainians who fled the war to understand the details of working life in Finland.

“They have skills and knowledge, but they don't get a job with them. They start companies and employ themselves that way,” says Polyanovska.

He has prepared a guide on starting a business for Ukrainians as part of his thesis. It was prompted by a survey on employment and education aimed at Ukrainians who received temporary protection living in Päijät-Hämee. 30 percent of respondents were interested in entrepreneurship.

Ukrainians the association in Finland runs an assistance center for Ukrainians in Vallila, Helsinki. Its main coordinator Tanja Mustonen says that many people who ask about business activities already have experience in entrepreneurship in Ukraine. In the center, you can get advice from the very beginning, because the Finnish system is foreign to newcomers.

Mustose has a background in financial management and accounting and experience in Finland, so he himself advises Ukrainians on entrepreneurial matters. The Vallila Assistance Center also invites various experts to speak on the topic. There is clearly a demand for it.

“In autumn, we organized an event for beauty industry professionals. We invited entrepreneurs already working in the field to tell about their experiences and how and where to start.”

Mustonen states that the Ukrainian and Finnish labor markets and the demand for services differ.

That's why he advises those interested in becoming entrepreneurs that it's worth first assessing both the wider situation and one's own capabilities before deciding to start a company. If the activity is small, light entrepreneurship can be enough at least for the beginning.

Finn the way to organize taxation of an entrepreneur confuses many Ukrainians. Hairdresser Tereshchenko says that he feels that the Finnish tax system is complicated and confusing.

In Ukraine, he and many entrepreneurs like him pay a uniform tax. Taxation and accounting for small businesses has been simplified.

In Ukraine, Tereshchenko filed a tax return once a year and paid the same ten percent of his income in taxes every month. In addition to this, he had to pay insurance and pension contributions.

In Finland, on the other hand, an entrepreneur starting out has to calculate in advance how much he will earn approximately in a year. Based on that, he applies for a tax card. It is difficult for many to estimate their income in advance.

Mustonen says that many Ukrainians are afraid to become entrepreneurs. They do not understand Finnish law or the basics of taxation.

Tereshchenko also finds it inconvenient that in Finland all expenses must be so accurately recorded every month.

“It's hard to understand what is considered going,” he says.

In Finland, Tereshchenko is registered as a small entrepreneur and uses an invoicing service, which makes bureaucracy and accounting easier. At that time, you don't have to worry about papers or even invoices yourself. Salong also has an accountant who mostly handles the affairs of Shershyn's business name.

According to Polyanovska, many Ukrainians first start as small entrepreneurs, then some switch to a business name. Most combine entrepreneurship with studying because they take Finnish language courses.

“In order to run a business, develop and expand your customer base, you have to learn a language,” says Polyanovska.

Tatjana Brytska prepares a massage table for a client.

Tereshchenko doesn't study Finnish yet, so he communicates with customers in English or with the help of pictures.

“Sometimes we use Google Translate or Galina acts as an interpreter when she is there. Finns are really nice. When I say I know a little bit of the language, no problem, they speak slowly and clearly.”

“One of the biggest problems for most Ukrainians is the language barrier. Another is the lack of clear information in Ukrainian and Russian,” says the Startup Refugees network community coordinator Oleksiy Kovalenko.

The network offers courses, workshops and webinars for immigrants interested in entrepreneurship. In 2023, it also started Ukrainian-language courses. By November, Startup Refugees has trained or advised more than a thousand Ukrainians interested in entrepreneurship.

“Finnish state employment and business counseling agencies expect people to adapt over time, while people want to adapt now and move forward,” says Kovalenko.

Immigrants it is assumed to study the language for one year, to adapt to Finnish society in the second year and only after that to look for a job or become an entrepreneur. Ukrainians, on the other hand, do not want to wait on social security, but act.

Startup Refugees will have a lot of questions in Ukrainian. Someone wants to know how to open an online store. The second is how to trade with other EU countries.

There are questions from all possible fields. For example, there are photographers, designers, artists and craftsmen.

“Some people need information about setting up a car repair shop, for example. Then there are IT professionals who are looking for investors here and plan to bring their company to Finland. There are questions about beekeeping, farming and even raising snails and crabs,” says Kovaloneko.

There are Ukrainian entrepreneurs who have been here for a long time in Finland and whose companies are doing well. It is still too early to tell about the results for entrepreneurs who have just come to the country. Maybe we will see them next year, thinks Kovalenko.

The author is a Ukrainian journalist living in Finland and a student at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, who is doing an internship at Helsingin Sanomat. The text was edited by Maija Aalto / HS.