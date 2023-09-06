From accounting lectures to retail business expos, activities can be networking opportunities

Entrepreneurship events can be a good opportunity to make contacts, gain new knowledge about the market and expose your business. In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power lists some of the most relevant events for the sector held in Brazil in September.

Read the calendar below:

🗓️ 6.SET

➡️ Planet Franchise Aracaju

what is it: digital fair focused on understanding the franchise market in Aracaju (SE);

🗓️ 12.SEP

➡️ Brazilian Loyalty Forum 2023

what is it: meeting of professionals in the country’s loyalty market to discuss the future, trends and business in the field;

address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 12551, Brooklin Novo, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 12.set;

time: 8 am to 5.30 pm.

➡️ Blockchain Festival

what is it: event on entrepreneurship and technology. Here are some topics covered: blockchain, web3, artificial intelligence, IOT and startups;

address: Expomag, R. Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas, s/n. Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro (RJ);

when it ends: 14.set;

time: 10 am to 5:50 pm.

🗓️ 14.SEP

➡️Franchise4u

what is it: low-cost franchise fair for the exhibitor and free for the visitor, whose objective is to facilitate contact between brands and potential investors;

address: Rua Gomes de Carvalho, 1507, 12th floor. Vila Olímpia, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 14.set;

time: 9 am to 8 pm.

➡️ FBC Connect

what is it: hybrid event of debates on topics related to the accounting ecosystem of entrepreneurship;

address: South Municipalities Sector Q. 5 CFC Building, Brasília (DF);

when it ends: 14.set;

time: 3pm.

➡️ ACIC 2023 connection

what is it: lectures on the evolution of technologies and how this gives opportunities to business;

address: South Municipalities Sector Q. 5 CFC Building – Brasília (DF);

when it ends: 26.set;

time: 8pm to 10pm.

➡️ Sebrae Entrepreneur Fair – Paraná

what is it: presentation of business models with stands aimed at promoting new ideas, business opportunities, strategic connections and innovation for the business environment;

address: R. Prof. Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 5300, Curitiba (PR);

when it ends: 17.set;

time: 10 am to 10 pm.

🗓️ 15.SEP

➡️ Expo Favela Innovation

what is it: seeks to highlight projects in the favelas and outskirts, providing a space for interaction with investors to boost these ventures Carried out in Amapá, it is a pioneer in this objective;

address: Sebrae Minas, Belo Horizonte (MG);

when it ends: 16.set;

time: 10 am to 8 pm.

🗓️ 20.SEP

➡️ Planet Franchise

what is it: digital fair focused on understanding the franchise market in São Luís (MA);