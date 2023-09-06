From accounting lectures to retail business expos, activities can be networking opportunities
Entrepreneurship events can be a good opportunity to make contacts, gain new knowledge about the market and expose your business. In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power lists some of the most relevant events for the sector held in Brazil in September.
Read the calendar below:
🗓️ 6.SET
- what is it: digital fair focused on understanding the franchise market in Aracaju (SE);
🗓️ 12.SEP
➡️ Brazilian Loyalty Forum 2023
- what is it: meeting of professionals in the country’s loyalty market to discuss the future, trends and business in the field;
- address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 12551, Brooklin Novo, São Paulo (SP);
- when it ends: 12.set;
- time: 8 am to 5.30 pm.
- what is it: event on entrepreneurship and technology. Here are some topics covered: blockchain, web3, artificial intelligence, IOT and startups;
- address: Expomag, R. Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas, s/n. Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro (RJ);
- when it ends: 14.set;
- time: 10 am to 5:50 pm.
🗓️ 14.SEP
- what is it: low-cost franchise fair for the exhibitor and free for the visitor, whose objective is to facilitate contact between brands and potential investors;
- address: Rua Gomes de Carvalho, 1507, 12th floor. Vila Olímpia, São Paulo (SP);
- when it ends: 14.set;
- time: 9 am to 8 pm.
➡️ FBC Connect
- what is it: hybrid event of debates on topics related to the accounting ecosystem of entrepreneurship;
- address: South Municipalities Sector Q. 5 CFC Building, Brasília (DF);
- when it ends: 14.set;
- time: 3pm.
- what is it: lectures on the evolution of technologies and how this gives opportunities to business;
- address: South Municipalities Sector Q. 5 CFC Building – Brasília (DF);
- when it ends: 26.set;
- time: 8pm to 10pm.
➡️ Sebrae Entrepreneur Fair – Paraná
- what is it: presentation of business models with stands aimed at promoting new ideas, business opportunities, strategic connections and innovation for the business environment;
- address: R. Prof. Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 5300, Curitiba (PR);
- when it ends: 17.set;
- time: 10 am to 10 pm.
🗓️ 15.SEP
- what is it: seeks to highlight projects in the favelas and outskirts, providing a space for interaction with investors to boost these ventures Carried out in Amapá, it is a pioneer in this objective;
- address: Sebrae Minas, Belo Horizonte (MG);
- when it ends: 16.set;
- time: 10 am to 8 pm.
🗓️ 20.SEP
- what is it: digital fair focused on understanding the franchise market in São Luís (MA);
- address: online;
- when it ends: 20.set;
- time: 8 am to 5 pm.
#Entrepreneurship #events #read #calendar #September
Leave a Reply