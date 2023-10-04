From franchise meetings to training on data protection, activities can be opportunities to make contacts

Entrepreneurship events can be a good opportunity to make contacts, gain new knowledge about the market and showcase your business. In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power lists some of the most relevant events for the sector held in Brazil in October.

Read the calendar below:

🗓️ 3.OUT

➡️ B2B Franchise

what is it: promotes meetings and meetings with franchises across the country;

address: Av. Saturnino de Brito, 217, Vitória (ES);

when it ends: 3.out;

time: 8am to 5:30pm.

🗓️ 4.OUT

➡️ Planet Franchise Brasilia

what is it: digital fair focused on understanding the franchise market in the Federal District;

address: online;

when it ends: 4.out;

time: 8am to 5pm.

➡️ Data Governance

what is it: meeting that presents strategies, content and conversations about increasing digital security;

address: Resort Villa Di Mantova, Rua Humberto Avancini, 133, Águas de Lindóia (SP);

when it ends: 6.out;

time: 8am to 5pm.

➡️ Brazilian Health Innovation Summit

what is it: event about startups and companies linked to the health sector;

address: SHS Block 6, Asa Sul, Brasília (DF);

when it ends: 6.out.

🗓️ 5.OUT

➡️ Franchise4U RJ

what is it: low-cost franchise fair for the exhibitor and free for the visitor. The objective is to facilitate contact between brands and potential investors;

address: Av. Lúcio Costa, 5210, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro (RJ);

when it ends: 5.out;

time: 9am to 8pm.

🗓️ 13.OCT

➡️ Expo Favela Innovation Pernambuco

what is it: aims to highlight projects in favelas and peripheral areas, providing a space for interaction with investors to boost these projects;

address: Av. General San Martin, 1208, Recife (PE);

when it ends: 14.out;

time: 9am to 6pm.

🗓️ 16.OCT

➡️ Entrepreneur Fair

what is it: event that aims to boost entrepreneurship in the country. It has panels ranging from credit to topics focused on cultural enterprise. It will have names like Alexandre Costa founder of Cocoa Show and the music producer Konrad Dantas Kondzilla;

address: Rodovia dos Imigrantes, 1.5 km, Vila Água Funda, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 20.Oct;

time: 10am to 8pm.

🗓️ 17.OCT

➡️ Amcham Talks

what is it: event focuses on innovation business and claims to promote dialogues between businesspeople in the sector;

address: Av. Monsenhor Luis Fernandes de Abreu, 311, Jardim do Lago, Campinas (SP);

when it ends: 17.out;

time: 8am to 7pm.

➡️ Innovation Pay

what is it: Oracle, brings names from the payment and innovation market to share ideas and experiences. Microsoft Globe It is Zendesk participate in this edition;

address: Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 4700, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 17.out;

time: 8am to 7pm.

🗓️ 20.OCT

➡️ Expo Favela Innovation Paraná

what is it: aims to highlight projects in favelas and peripheral areas, providing a space for interaction with investors to boost these projects;

address: Av. 7 de Setembro, 5190, Curitiba (PR);

when it ends: 21.Oct.

🗓️ 27.OCT

➡️ Expo Favela Innovation Ceará