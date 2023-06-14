Entrepreneurship | A Ukrainian grocery store opened in Helsinki – “I hope this eases homesickness”

A small Ukrainian food kiosk opened in Malmi, Helsinki. For example, crab chips and canned watermelon are sold there.

“Many I’m homesick, but I hope this makes it a little easier.”

This is how he tells about the establishment of a store selling Ukrainian delicacies Natalia Germanwho opened a shop called Sopilka in Helsinki’s Malmintori shopping center with his sister and cousin.

According to the women, the shop is the first of its kind in Finland. The small, only 15 square meter stall sells food products that are a great delicacy for Ukrainians, but still unknown to many Finns.

In this article, German presents the products that are most special to Finns.

Sopilka means recorder, which is the national instrument of Ukraine.

German started to think about setting up his own Ukrainian shop, when visiting Russian shops became inconvenient at the start of the war.

In March, an acquaintance who works at Malmi called him and offered a space for Ukrainians to use. Working as an IT consultant, German decided to take the offer alongside his main job.

The store opened at the beginning of June.

The Roshen confectionery brand was founded by the former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.

German has lived in Finland for over 20 years, but his sister Ganna Lugova and his cousin Oksana Kichko came to Finland to escape the Russian invasion. They are currently studying Finnish.

Kicho, who worked as a leading veterinarian specializing in poultry, says that he would like to continue doing his former job if only he had the opportunity.

“But I also like working in this store,” he says.

Similar canned tomatoes are hardly seen on the shelves of Finnish stores.

Many One of the delicacies of Sopilka are harkovalians. According to Germani, in Ukraine’s second largest city, everyday life is quite normal at the moment, although the area is bombed almost every day and the city has suffered a lot of damage in the war.

Some of the relatives of the Ukrainian women are still in Kharkiv. When Russia withdrew from the region, Germani’s parents were able to visit their cottage after a long time.

“The television had been taken from there and the vodkas had been drunk.”

These breadsticks taste delicious.

Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city. German says that Ukrainians are happy when they can speak their mother tongue in the store, be it Ukrainian or Russian.

It feels liberating for them, German thinks.

In Sopilka there was enough noise during the opening weekend, and some of the products ran out. For example, the crab chips that Ukrainians crave have completely run out. Supplements have arrived, however, and now there are approximately 170 products in the selections.

In addition, chicken sausages are coming to the store, because the pork products that customers want cannot be brought to Finland from Ukraine, which is not part of the European Union.

Canned melon is a Ukrainian specialty that interests Finns.

The entrepreneurs hope to also establish another, larger store if everything goes as expected. They also plan to import food and sell it to other stores.

According to Germani, Ukraine is a versatile food producing country.

“Ukraine is not only pain but also joy.”

In addition to pork, you can get breadsticks in, for example, roe flavor.

The store already ran out of crab chips once, because they are a favorite of many Ukrainians.

To the store enters a man dressed in overalls with a Ukrainian flag on his sleeve. He grabs chips from the shelf.

A man from Espoo who calls himself “Uko” says that he heard about the store on social media and decided to stop by the store on his vacation from work. This surprises German, who didn’t know that the locals would come to the store a little further away to do business.

“Ukko” says that he has strong opinions about the war, which are not worthy of publication. Instead, he comments on the opening of the Sopilka shop.

“Helkark’s great thing.”