Entrepreneurship | 12-year-old Jens Kiviranta founded his own clothing brand – The name became a word that adults certainly don't understand

12-year-old Jens Kiviranta founded a clothing brand called Voislegit. Now he tells what the youth slang name really means.

Joni Koski Coastal region

8:57 am

From Naantali 12-year old Jens Kiviranta was saddened last fall that there are no clothes suitable for young people of his size (150–165 cm) and age in the shops. As the name suggests, the children's clothes looked like children's clothes and the adults' clothes were too big. Jens himself decided to design clothes suitable for his age.