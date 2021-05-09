The Japanese food restaurant Kyoka, in Terrassa, uses robots to wait for tables. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / EL PAÍS

In this restaurant the dishes are not delivered by waiters. They are brought to the tables, and without mistake, a couple of robots on wheels. It is a place specialized in Japanese food, baptized as Kyoka and located in the Parc Vallès de Terrassa Shopping Center (Barcelona). Robots are astonishing, although perhaps more surprising that a businessman has launched businesses – inside shopping centers – in the midst of a COVID pandemic. The Kyoka de Terrassa opened its doors on April 26 – the first day that the restrictions imposed to stop the epidemic allowed it. Its owner is Àngel Lin, he is 36 years old and two decades ago he migrated to Barcelona to work as a cook. Today it has nine restaurants and plans, in just a few months, to open others in Zaragoza or Lleida.

The economic crisis derived from the pandemic has curbed the desire for expansion of many entrepreneurs. Lin is an exception. So are many of his Chinese compatriots who take advantage of these months – in which vaccines put a stop to infections – to start and expand their businesses in Catalonia despite the fact that the most pessimistic economists assure that it is not the best time.

Amadeo Jensana is the director of economic programs at Casa Asia. He estimates that 57,000 residents from China live in Barcelona and there are more than 200,000 throughout Spain. “Most come from the southern part of China. One family comes and calls another and they settle in Spain. When they arrive they have some money saved and almost everyone undertakes because it is something very cultural, “says Jensana:” They do not know the language and this makes them have problems trying to work for someone else. “

A few decades ago, the businesses that the Barcelonians from China started were bazaars and restaurants; today there are new, more advanced businesses related to technology. “It is a community that does not give up easily. In 2008 when the world suffered one of the worst crises, they continued to undertake. Now maybe they are a little more stopped but they keep moving forward. It’s funny because there are other Asian communities like the Filipinos who are not entrepreneurs at all. On the other hand, the Chinese are always designing businesses ”, assures the director of economic programs at Casa Asia.

A robot comes to a table and delivers one of the 96 dishes on the Kyoka’s menu. Lin looks at the scene with the eyes of someone who is no longer surprised. In fact, it is more concerned with whether the fish featured on a giant interactive display at the venue follow customers, as they are programmed to do. “I wanted there to be robots in my restaurant because they are the symbol of progress and technology. With them, the cost of personnel is reduced and as there is less human contact, there is much less risk of catching the covid. In China there have been restaurants like this for many years. And it serves as a claim to me, ”Lin warns.

Robots are an eerie and fun mix. They are programmed to go to the indicated tables, they smile, they sing happy birthday and when you stroke what would be their heads, they turn around and go back to the kitchen. Precisely between the stoves and in public view there are another pair of robots. These do not have an anthropomorphic appearance. They are machines that make sushi in seconds with little human contact. “This way we avoid possible contagions,” says Lin. In addition to the robots, the entrepreneur has thirteen employees who attend the machines. To this owner, the economic crisis that began with the pandemic does not seem to worry him and he only thinks about expanding and making a business that started when he had just migrated and spent more hours than a clock in a kitchen preparing sushi, this time manually.

Electric marketer

Changyu Bao is 45 years old, he is from Qingtian, in southern China, and he is the founder of Lumisa, an electrical marketer based in the 22 @ district and more than 10,000 clients throughout Spain. Bao migrated to Barcelona in 1992 to work, even though he was a minor, in a restaurant in the recently opened Vila Olímpica. “I am from a very poor area and Spain is a fabulous place where you can earn in a few days what you earn in a year in China. In my country I could not imagine having a car. Now I am more Catalan than Chinese ”, he says with a smile. After working in the restaurant, he saved and set up a tailoring workshop, then a bazaar and a construction company. “In 2008 the real estate bubble burst. He had to change sectors. My countrymen have many businesses but they do not understand the language. That’s why I started with the energy market, offering them personalized rates and services with invoices in Chinese, ”reveals Bao.

Yessica Bai is 31 years old and is Changyu’s cousin. He assures that during the pandemic the number of Lumisa clients has increased. “Crises give opportunities. We allow our clients to pay in installments, install solar panels. We have created a software with which we buy the right energy and we have very little losses, “says Bai. “Now we are not an exclusively Chinese company. We are a Spanish company that attracts customers directly, thus saving the commercial margin and offering better prices. We never penalize customers who want to leave, ”says the founder of Lumisa, a company with 15 employees.

Deli Zhang is 43 years old and is the owner of the Foxlive company dedicated to the repair of mobile phones and computers. “I worked in a hotel in Qingdao and went to study design in Denmark. I traveled to Barcelona and told my hotel managers that it might be interesting for me to study Spanish. I loved the weather and the laid back atmosphere. In my city, I don’t even have time to look at the landscape, ”says Zhang. He stayed in Barcelona and discovered a market niche: “I used MP4, Iphone… One day my mobile screen broke and I couldn’t find anyone to repair it. Something similar happened to me with the computer plug ”. This is how nine years ago he set up the first Foxlive in a 15-square-meter store in Ronda Sant Antoni in Barcelona. “I had five stores but work has dropped and now I have three,” he admits. Even so, he assures that he has adapted to the changes: “Now, in addition to fixing mobile phones and laptops, we fix electric scooters, we also make websites for civilian businesses and we have designed a computer system so that they can make cash much more easily.”

“To say that the covid has not affected us would be a lie. If only he had the physical stores he would already be dead. During the confinement we noticed it a lot, but we managed to open other markets ”, admits the owner of the Foxlive stores. Zhang’s trick to weathering the crisis has been to sell tech accessories online. “We have managed to be the repair service for some brands of robot vacuum cleaners and loudspeakers that are sold by Amazon,” he boasts. “Now I have ten employees and I have had fifteen. I do not know if we will grow more, and I admit that I am scared, but I know that we will come out of this strong ”, he maintains.

Like the rest of the businessmen from China, Deli Zhang has had to adjust to the situation. They all repeat that crises are always an opportunity and they face the future with optimism.