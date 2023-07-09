Estadão Contenti

07/09/2023 – 7:01 am

The difficulty that companies have in financing themselves is motivated not only by the higher cost of credit, but also by the worsening conditions placed by banks, which became more cautious in lending to legal entities. The drama narrated by businessmen had, perhaps, its most picturesque moment three weeks ago, when Luiza Helena Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, made a direct appeal to the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto. “If you don’t give a signal, we won’t hold out”, warned the businesswoman during a meeting of retail sector leaders with Campos Neto.

Since then, not because of Trajano’s message, but because of the improvement in inflation expectations, the Central Bank’s communication has gradually gained a lighter tone, and today the expectation of most of the market is that interest rates will start to fall in the month that he comes.

In any case, the retailer’s speech made the frequent complaint in business circles “go viral” on internet platforms. A survey carried out by Abit, the association that represents the apparel and textile products industry, shows that companies in the sector that contracted credit this year faced, in addition to higher interest rates, tighter payment terms.

Made with factories in the textile industry that normally seek financing with traditional commercial banks, the survey reveals that, for more than half of them (52%), the terms are worse or much worse than a year ago. Half of the sector’s businessmen (50%) also point to a worsening in shortages – that is, the deadline given by banks for the start of payment of financing -, while 44% noted greater demand in guarantee requests.

Abinee, an association of electrical and electronic equipment factories, questioned in its monthly survey how credit is flowing in the sector. The answer: 44% are finding it difficult to finance working capital, that is, very short-term financial commitments. Along with March, when the same difficulty was pointed out by 46% of companies, it was the worst result for this issue in the last three years.

Entrepreneurs are anxiously awaiting the easing of monetary policy to complete a crossing made at interest rates, to use the image of one of them, “asphyxiating”. Director-Superintendent of Abit, Fernando Valente Pimentel says that the credit did not end, but it was scarce and reached a cost that makes the companies fight to the maximum not to go to the financial system. “There is no business that pays the current interest rates. Smaller companies suffer the most,” he points out.

There are arrangements within the chain to ease the pressure on working capital. Lojas Renner, for example, recurrently anticipates, with its own cash, the payments of half of its suppliers. However, this sectorial credit stream represents a short-term palliative and has a limit because money has become more expensive for everyone. “We deal with the problem of shortening credit, higher interest rates and lower revenues. These are three problems of great magnitude”, observes Pimentel.

According to Guilherme Dietze, economic adviser at FecomercioSP, an entity that represents, in São Paulo, the sectors of commerce, services and tourism, companies have reached their limits. It became difficult to even form stocks. Thus, continues Dietze, it has been difficult to negotiate longer payment terms with suppliers. "Everyone is tight. The supplier is also pressured by commitments to its own suppliers. Likewise, it is not easy for retailers, in general, to anticipate payments to suppliers that need liquidity, as they also sell in installments", summarizes the economist.
























