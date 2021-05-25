The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, intervenes during the control session of the Government on May 19. ALBERTO ORTEGA / Europa Press

The renewal of the ERTEs in a framework of consensus between the Government and the social agents seems increasingly distant. The businessmen have rejected the latest proposal presented by the Ministry of Social Security, which was transferred to them on Monday night. After the last meeting between the Government, unions and employers concluded without an agreement, the Executive Commission of the CEOE has agreed this Tuesday “unanimously” not to support the offer transferred by the department headed by José Luis Escrivá.

This proposal reformulated the amounts of the exemptions from which those companies that took out of the ERTE would benefit – above those stipulated for those who decide to keep them -, but it maintained its will to direct the incentives in this line and alter the current scheme, something for what entrepreneurs are not willing to go through.

This position of the CEOE is shared by the unions, who maintain that the reformulation of the aid scheme should be addressed once the summer is over and not before. Both UGT and CC OO have shown in recent days their disagreement with Escrivá’s idea of ​​directing aid to the reinstatement of workers, pointing out that they would not understand that the Government agreed to the extension without agreement during the Council of Ministers that is held this Tuesday. In fact, they advocate continuing with the talks and resorting to the convocation of an extraordinary Council of Ministers if necessary before next Monday to reach an agreement.

“It would be a shame if in the last round of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) there would not be an agreement between the Government and the social agents to extend them ”, said this morning the secretary general of CC OO, Unai Sordo, in an interview on Antena 3. Sordo, without However, it has clarified that the continuity of the ERTE is not at stake ―their validity ends in six days, on May 31―, since all parties are clear about the need for their continuity during the next four months, until May 30 September.

The main stumbling block remains in the volume of exemptions. The currents are discordant around this redefinition. From the department that Escrivá directs, they defend that it is the incentives that encourage companies to remove their workers from the ERTE. From the opposite side, they point out that it is the return of the activity that automatically generates this Recovery. And that, therefore, it is not possible to reduce these aid for those that continue to not recover activity levels due to the restrictions that persist in some sectors as a protection measure against covid. “I do not share that theory, because companies reincorporate ERTE workers to employment when there is work. All the exemptions are very high, between 90% and 70%. But what the minister has in mind is that by forgiving more Social Security contributions, companies are encouraged to remove workers from the ERTE, ”said Sordo. In the Ministry of Labor headed by Yolanda Díaz, they line up on this front, opposing Escrivá’s position.

According to the latest Social Security data, about 600,000 people are currently under the ERTE despite the relaxation of restrictions. This tool has been essential to contain layoffs during the pandemic, and at peak times it came to help more than three and a half million workers.