The prospects for 2021 for entrepreneurs in the Region are generally unfavorable, with the exception of those referring to exports, according to the survey carried out by Eurochambers among some 58,000 European entrepreneurs, more than 200 of them from the Region.

“Regarding the possible improvement in exports this year, in the Region we are above the national average with 28% of entrepreneurs who think this way, compared to 24% in the rest of Spain,” Miguel said yesterday about the survey López Abad, president of the Murcia Chamber of Commerce.

In the other three factors analyzed (employment, investment and national sales), the pessimism of Murcian businessmen was higher than the Spanish and European average. These unfavorable expectations are due to the economic uncertainty due to the effects of Covid-19 and the measures to control it.

Pessimism is greater than the national and European average in domestic sales, employment and investment



Entrepreneurs in the Region interviewed foresee a fall in investments of 27% this 2021, says Miguel López Abad. Another of the variables most affected by the crisis, according to the survey, is that related to sales in the national territory.

Among the main concerns that condition the activity of Murcian companies are the amortization of the debt accumulated by Covid and labor costs, which “have increased with the increase in taxes,” according to the president of the Chamber of Commerce. They are also very concerned about the supply chain disruptions that companies will experience.

Entrepreneurship declines



The creation of companies in the Region of Murcia plummeted 8.46% in 2020 compared to the previous year, while bankruptcy proceedings fell 48.34%, according to data from Axesor. During the past year 2,174 companies were established in the Region and 78 tenders were declared.

In the same period, in Spain, new companies fell by 18.7%, to 76,189, the lowest figure since 2008, while companies invested 9.7% less initial capital. Meanwhile, bankruptcy proceedings fell 13%.