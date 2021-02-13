Entrepreneurs Permanent places for barbecue cars are no longer reserved in the center of Helsinki: entrepreneurs expelled in December want to remain tourists

Seats are no longer permanently rented for cars selling food, but everyone is encouraged to become “agile kiosks”.

For barbecue carts Permanent seats for cars and cars in the center of Helsinki are being abandoned altogether.

The leases of entrepreneurs who operated in a few key locations, such as Asema Square and the Statue of the Three Blacksmiths, expired at the turn of the year and were no longer renewed.

Now, at its meeting on Tuesday, politicians from the Urban Environment Board are outlining the principles for competing for seats in lightweight ice cream and barbecue kiosks.

In the same context, it is proposed that barbecue wagons and cars will no longer be allocated permanent seats at all.

Entrepreneurs may instead enter into an agreement with the city for an agile kiosk. This means that there is no permanent place of your own. Outside the city center, the point of sale can be chosen quite freely, but in the city center, the possible locations are precisely defined, and at least in the past there has been fierce competition between entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneur of an agile kiosk has to bring everything he needs when he arrives and take out the waste and rubbish when he goes. Food can be sold from a mobile unit without such a separate contract, but then the city sets even stricter conditions for, for example, the size and time of the vehicle in one place.

There were four contracts for barbecue carriage places that expired at the turn of the year, and the fifth break was the contract for the Kauppatori grill kiosk. The Black Grill & cafe operating in Asema Square and another entrepreneur operating on the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu are demanding rectification, as is the entrepreneur in Kauppatori. No rectification claims were accepted.

Helsinki has made about thirty agreements on agile kiosks every year. For example, there was a problem on the outskirts of the main railway station in recent years when there were far fewer temporary outlets than there were entrants to them. There were too many food trucks in the Park in the same area, according to city officials, until the entrepreneurs agreed to take turns.

Officials now justify the resignation of permanent posts on the basis of equality.

Politicians indeed, now, in addition to the fate of the barbecue wagons, will decide on the principles for allocating ice cream and barbecue kiosks on the streets and in the parks for the period 2022-2029.

The competition concerns some lightweight kiosks, not, for example, box kiosks. Bids are ranked by price. At the same time, politicians decide on minimum rents in different areas. Minimum rents are rising in the city center but falling elsewhere.