Entrepreneurs Mikael Thuneberg is one of Finland’s largest taxpayers, who would be happy to pay more: “We are no more heroes than any ordinary employee”

Often, the startup field glorifies serial entrepreneurs or thinks that someone is starting a business with the intention of growing hard and getting rich. What if even hiring the first employee is horrible?

When Mikael Thuneberg founded Supermetrics, he did not think he had founded a successful growth company.

And not many Finns may have even heard of the whole company. Instead, in the startup field, Supermetrics is known as one of the most promising and fastest growing companies in the country. It helps other companies and marketing agencies, for example, track their marketing on different platforms with a single tool.