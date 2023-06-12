Entrepreneurs | Many entrepreneurs have difficulty taking enough vacations – “Some do not have the financial opportunity to take vacations”

More than 10 percent of those who responded to the survey will not take a vacation at all this summer.

Nearly half of the entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized companies feel that they cannot take enough vacation, according to a recent survey by Suomen Yrittäjie.

“It is worrying that almost half of entrepreneurs feel that they cannot take enough vacation during the year”, says the chairman of Suomen Yrittäjie Petri Salminen in the bulletin.

Almost half, or 47 percent, of the SME entrepreneurs who responded to the poll feel that they can take enough vacation. An equally large share disagrees with the adequacy of vacation. The assessment of the sufficiency of the vacation to be taken is the lowest in Matali’s companies with 2-9 employees, shops and in the construction industry, as well as for entrepreneurs aged 40-49.

14 percent of the entrepreneurs who responded to the survey will not take a vacation at all this summer. A little over 10 percent vacation for a week at most.

“It is important for an entrepreneur to take a vacation. It is important for coping, recovery and business development. For many, taking a vacation is still very difficult, either for financial reasons or because there is no substitute due to a labor shortage, or because hiring would be too expensive,” says Salminen.

In addition, some do not have the financial opportunity to go on vacation. For some entrepreneurs, summer is the hottest season, he adds.

More than half of the respondents will take no more than two weeks of vacation this year.

Also according to the survey, positive developments have taken place. The proportion of those who do not know how to estimate the length of their summer vacation has clearly decreased since spring 2020. In 2020, 21 percent of respondents could not answer the length of their summer vacation.

This year, only nine percent were unsure. The reason for the change was the uncertainty of the corona era.

“Many entrepreneurs lived in uncertainty for several summers due to the corona pandemic. In that case, planning vacations was also impossible. Now a significant change has taken place.”

Yrittäjägallup finds out the opinions and views of small and medium-sized companies on current topics. The research was carried out as a data collection, where some of the respondents participated in a survey from the Register of Finnish Entrepreneurs as an e-mail survey and some through the Gallup Forum internet panel. There were a total of 1,041 respondents. The data collection was done on 18–28 April.

The confidence interval for the overall result is 3.1 percentage points in each direction. The study was carried out by Kantar Public on behalf of Suomen Yrittäjie.