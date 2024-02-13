Entrepreneurs looking to activate sustainable investment partnerships

During their participation in the World Government Summit 2024, experts, entrepreneurs and specialists discussed ways to activate partnerships that lead to sustainable investments, government foresight and how to align policies with the future, and innovative policies and their role in supporting qualitative and pioneering projects from the idea to the establishment and launch stage.

This came during three sessions, in which the founder and CEO of Good Steward Partners, Hiro Mizuno, the president and CEO of Oliver Wyman, Nick Studer, and the founder and CEO of Shutterstock, John Oringer, spoke successively.

Towards sustainable investments

In the first session, entitled “How do we activate partnerships towards sustainable investments?”, Hiro Mizuno spoke about employing sustainable strategies by governments and the private sector alike.

Hiro Mizuno reviewed his career and the lessons learned from it, especially with regard to activating partnerships between the government and private sectors that lead to sustainable investments. He said: “We must establish a general framework to deal with the challenges of climate change outside the framework of politicization. Academic institutions must also develop their programs that support sustainability standards in entrepreneurship projects. The private sector and investors must play a role in this, and their focus should not be short on performance.” “Range, but on the positive impact on society and the environment, based on social responsibility.”

Government foresight

In the second session, which was entitled “Government Foresight… How do we reconcile policies with the future?” Nick Studer said: “Foreseeing the future has a vital role in policy making, and exploring the extent of governments’ readiness to face future challenges by directing immediate policies towards long-term goals. There are many examples of this, including the repercussions of Britain’s exit from the European Union.”

He added: “In the process of anticipating the future, it is necessary to define the vision and the goals and objectives associated with it, which will be circulated to the ministries, in addition to economic growth and its impact on environmental sustainability. To reach the goals of this integrated and interconnected process, there must be cooperation between all ministries, departments and government institutions at all levels.” Legislative and executive.

Innovative policies

The third session, titled “From Vision to Establishment: Innovative Policies to Support Entrepreneurship,” was hosted by John Oringer. “At Shutterstock, we have content creators and contributors from all over the world, numbering two million contributors and content creators, and we work in the fields of content and video production,” he said. Photography and other creative fields, and every second we sell seven images, and we adhere to intellectual property standards. I mentioned all this information to emphasize the necessity of keeping up with the policies and legislation that have occurred and are emerging regarding intellectual property, especially in the field of the rights of digital content makers.”

