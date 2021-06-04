Entrepreneurs Lari Haapkari, 22, fell ill as a teenager, which led to a special career choice – Now he uses a secret method to make fishing lures that are taken out of hand all the way abroad

Lari Haapkari’s journey to make lures began with an illness that the young man did not let discourage. There are currently as many products on sale as Haapkari has time to make.

For subscribers

“It’s so nice to design and make lures that it rarely feels like work,” says Lari Haapkari.

Marjaana Karhunkorpi Aamulehti

2:00

Well-known The music in the coffee commercial will start playing as soon as Lake Upper Lari Haapkari, 22, talks about his work. Lasse Mårtensonin The atmospheric melody composed by the artist was already in the minds of Finns in the late 1970s, when the first handicraft advertisement was published.