The Croem employer’s association sees “scarce” the three months stipulated to adapt temporary contracts, and the six to eliminate work and service contracts
The employers of the Region of Murcia have defended, until the final signature, that this was not the time to carry out a labor reform such as that announced by the Government of the Nation last Tuesday 28. However, after prolonged and intense negotiations, the result seems to have aroused some relief among businessmen: «It is a r
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply