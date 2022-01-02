José María Albarracín and the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, during his visit to Croem. / V. VICÉNS

The employers of the Region of Murcia have defended, until the final signature, that this was not the time to carry out a labor reform such as that announced by the Government of the Nation last Tuesday 28. However, after prolonged and intense negotiations, the result seems to have aroused some relief among businessmen: «It is a r