The provincial deputy Ricardo Cabezas and the territorial director of CaixaBank in Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura, Juan Luis Vidal, have ratified the collaboration agreement signed by the general director of Microbank, Cristina González, and the provincial institution itself, to facilitate the financing of business projects through microcredits.

With the signing of this agreement, a financing line of 1 million euros a year to promote self-employment and encourage entrepreneurial activity, promoting equal opportunities between men and women, new residents, people with disabilities and with special attention to groups in vulnerable situations. Based on this agreement, the creation or expansion of microenterprises, self-employed businesses and self-employment projects will be financed with the aim of contributing to the development of the productive fabric and social progress.

The beneficiaries will be Self-employed professionals and micro-businesses with less than ten employees and an annual turnover of less than two million euros. The applicants They will be eligible for microcredits for a maximum amount of 30,000 euros. The projects must have a business plan and a favorable feasibility report prepared by the Badajoz Provincial Council.

The criteria for granting microcredits by MicroBank fundamentally address trust in the person or team requesting the loan and the project feasibilityand people lacking guarantees and endorsements can access it.

Under this agreement, the entity undertakes to detect the financing needsin order to promote self-employment and the establishment, consolidation or expansion of microenterprises and self-employed businesses and direct the natural or legal persons advised by the institution to MicroBank so that it can analyze, and, where appropriate, approve the financing requests. .

The Badajoz Provincial Council has as its objectives the advice to municipalitiesmaintain the focus on the demographic challenge and contribute with the actions of the Provincial Council to an inclusive, egalitarian, territorially cohesive and participatory society. In addition, it facilitates access to education and culture, a healthy life and the promotion of sports in towns, promote intelligent territorial adaptation, communications and administrative digitalization, as well as contribute to the opening of the province, its territories and their resources to the global world that we share, to the European reality, to cross-border opportunities and development cooperation. Its target audience is the municipalities as a whole as well as entrepreneurs, companies and the population in general from the province of Badajoz.

MicroBank, CaixaBank’s social bank, completes the entity’s commitment to a way of doing socially responsible banking and generating a positive impact on society through its activity. MicroBank’s mission contribute to the progress and well-being of society providing financing to those groups and projects where a social impact is generated.

Throughout 2023, MicroBank has financed 1,562 projects with social impact in Extremadura worth 15 million euros, of which 1,244 microcredits worth 9.4 million euros were used to address specific needs of families and 250 for a An amount of 3.2 million euros was granted to support entrepreneurs and microenterprises. The specific lines by sectors with social impact managed to materialize in Extremadura 68 social economy, education, entrepreneurship, innovation and health projects for 2.4 million in 2023.

270 active collaborating entities

In granting microcredits, in addition to the extensive network of CaixaBank offices, entities collaborate that provide knowledge of the recipients of the loans, in addition to advising and monitoring the projects. Currently, there are 270 entities that actively operate throughout Spain. The collaborating entities are organizations of all kinds with experience in economic and social assistance actions aimed at promoting the creation of microbusinesses, promoting self-employment and encouraging entrepreneurial activity.