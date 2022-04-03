PETER DIAZ President of Avalam Sunday, April 3, 2022, 11:02



ANDThat is the case that I want to present today: an initiative that arose from the vision, capacity and a common context lived by Murcian businessmen back in 1981.

We must take into account that the reciprocal guarantee companies (SGR), today fully consolidated at a national and international level, were at that time a little-known reality in our country. But that, far from being a barrier, served to demonstrate the innovative, entrepreneurial and non-conformist spirit of our business fabric, capable of always finding solutions to the challenges posed by each era.

How did the countries around us handle it? How did your entrepreneurs access financing? Looking beyond our borders we find the beginning of the path that has brought us here.

Taking the French law on mutual surety companies as an example and making it more extensive and complete, the foundations were laid that allowed the birth in Spain of the SGR that we know today and that have become an essential tool for developing thousands of business plans.

The initial objective established at that time is still fully valid: that SMEs with a viable project can obtain the necessary credit to carry it out, regardless of the guarantees they can provide. And, for that, there was and must work together. It is in this context that the motto ‘union is strength’ acquires all its intensity and in which the support of organizations such as CROEM fits in, key in the creation, present and future of this wonderful initiative: the bank of entrepreneurs .

Today the data speaks for itself and you would not need my intervention to tell what we have achieved between all the actors that make up the SGR system In four decades, Aválam has injected more than 1,000 million euros into the Murcian business sector and granted more than 23,000 guarantees to SMEs and freelancers. A task that brings together more than 5,110 companies and contributes to sustaining more than 23,000 jobs in the Region of Murcia. And if we take stock of the entire sector in Spain, the figure rises to 163,000 SMEs and 867,000 jobs, with historical financing of more than 36,000 million euros.

Having positioned the SGR as business financial benchmarks is the consequence of knowing the reality of our SMEs and offering solutions designed ad hoc for the different sectors. Some of them oriented to primary activity, so important in our Community, and others with 0% financing destined for industrial investment projects through Next Generation funds, which pursue the objective of strengthening our industrial muscle and putting us on a par with the countries around us. .

But here, in the Region of Murcia, we are not satisfied with what has already been achieved and we want to continue growing. In reality, it is more necessary than ever to increase the support of the Autonomous Administration to address this recovery period through the signing of new agreements with which our SMEs can take that leap and compete, at least, on equal terms with the rest of the national territory.

So is the commitment of financial institutions, great traveling companions, to achieve the objectives set by Aválam that allow strengthening support for SMEs and the self-employed.

To conclude, as president of Aválam at such an important moment, it is legitimate to thank the work of businessmen and entrepreneurs who have found in the SGR the ally to finance their projects; to the managers and directors who have contributed their experience to direct this company; to its workers, for managing each request received with the utmost enthusiasm; and to all of you who participate in our day to day.

What has been harvested so far has prepared us better for the future. And remember this message: the mission of the SGR is to support your next project.