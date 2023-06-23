«Businessmen are not going to consent to more shows; we want dialogue and agreements”, is the message sent to the political parties by the president of the Croem employers, José María Albarracín, at the closing of the general assembly of the confederation. The second message was a complaint about the attacks and insults that the business class has received from Podemos. “We will not allow one more insult, because they will have us in front of them,” he added. Albarracín hoped that the next four years “will be productive” and that the Region will speak “with one voice” to solve the pending problems.

In front of more than 400 businessmen, Croem held his 45th assembly with a demanding tone that was highly directed towards the political class. “You have been entrusted with a mission, fulfill it, and if not, leave the site,” he stressed. He appealed for a regional government to be formed as soon as possible and showed his “total rejection of new elections.” He called for the next four years to take place “with policies of dialogue and non-confrontation.”

Albarracín considers that, in terms of water, “an injustice has been committed with Levante”

The Croem assembly had a relevance marked by the current context, with a regional government to be formed and in the prelude to general elections, hence the businessmen directed their main demands to the next Executive of the nation, “whatever sign ».

“The AVE is a botch”



Albarracín pointed out that the employers want to continue delving into tax reductions to promote economic activity, while criticizing that there are infrastructures in decline. He opted for completing the works of the Mediterranean Corridor and for the modernization of the Chinchilla line to reach Madrid in two hours; as well as for the improvement of high-speed services. «The way in which the AVE has arrived in Murcia is a botch job. Alicante has 20 daily frequencies, what happens? The citizens of the Region of Murcia deserve more respect », he commented.

Related News



He placed emphasis on the Gorguel dock, so that the next regional government requests the qualification of a national strategic project from the central government without delay. In this sense, he made a direct request to the acting president, López Miras, who attended the closing of the assembly. “Brussels is not going to object to the project, based on the reports we have,” said Albarracín.

Regarding water, he considered that “an injustice has been committed with Levante” due to the policy of the Government of Spain to cut the Tajo-Segura Transfer “without technical endorsement.” «It has been a capricious decision; a bomb aimed at the waterline» of the socio-economic fabric of the Region. In relation to the Mar Menor, he requested “unity of action to stop disputes and confrontation” between administrations. “It’s been a long time for the ball to go back and forth, like tennis,” he said. In his opinion, the Mar Menor should become a pole of attraction for tourism, and make its recovery compatible with other socioeconomic activities.

Related News



“You have to correct the course”



The date chosen by Pedro Sánchez for the general elections was not considered ideal. “We will go to vote, taking into account how much business has suffered,” he commented. “They have put many sticks in the wheel in the previous legislature.”

The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, admitted that Spain has recovered the GDP prior to the pandemic, but in his opinion it is a “very heterogeneous and complicated” recovery, which varies by territory and sector. “We need a government that puts the company at the center of its policies, not the target,” he stressed, to insist that said government “must correct the course.” “We cannot be subjected to this harassment and attack on the business world.” He considered that Spain “needs a competitive economic framework” based on stability, legal certainty and a favorable environment. It must also be a “friendly framework, with moderate taxation and flexible labor relations.”

Related news



He warned that companies have had to face cost increases of 33% on average, and that sales, on the contrary, have barely risen. He also emphasized the lack of manpower and job vacancies due to the decoupling that exists in the labor market. “There are too many stones in the backpack” of businessmen, he concluded.

“Suffocation of the self-employed”



Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA, asked the next government to reduce withholdings and payments on account of companies in the first 100 days, and to grant liquidity to the self-employed. In his opinion, it would be a “lie” to tell Murcians or the nation as a whole that their businesses “go like a motorcycle, because it is not like that”, since when it comes to internal consumption the data is “worrying” for the 103,000 self-employed in the Region and the 3.3 million in Spain. He warned that “fiscal suffocation continues to hinder the activity of the self-employed.”