One more year, and despite the pandemic, lhe Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (Cepyme) celebrates the VII Edition of the Cepyme Awards, some awards that since 2014 have been recognizing the effort and work of small and medium-sized companies, which represent 98% of the Spanish productive fabric.

This VII edition of the Cepyme Awards became an act of vindication of the role of the Crown, an institution that they put as an example of the necessary “moderation” that the country needs. This was the main message launched by the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, during the award ceremony, which was chaired by King Felipe VI, to whom he thanked him and Queen Letizia, for “having been up to par.”

“I would like to vindicate in a very important way the Spanish Constitution, where there is an institution that embodies the principles of that moderation that is the Crown,” said Garamendi, who put political stability and moderation as a priority even before European funds for reconstruction. “The new funds that are going to come are an opportunity, but I think that if we need something, and something has come in handy, it is stability and moderation,” added the president of the entrepreneurs, who pointed out that this comes through the rule of law, of the law and the Constitution.

The Cepyme Awards are a reward for the desire to improve shown by SMEs and are highly valued within the sector itself. With these awards, which were born eight years ago, Cepyme wants to promote the social recognition of the figure of the small and medium-sized entrepreneur and the self-employed and publicize its contribution to economic and social progress and job creation.

In this seventh edition, participating companies can compete in eleven categories:

• SME of the Year

• Self Employed Entrepreneur of the Year

• SME Technological Innovation

• International SME Development

• SME Job Creation

• SME Entrepreneur Project

• SME for Equality

• SME or Autonomous Entrepreneur for the Labor Inclusion of People with Disabilities

• SME Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

• SMEs with Best Payment Practices

• SME Digital Transformation

The companies awarded in the last edition were: Inmunotek (SME of the Year); Algaenergy (SME Technological Innovation); Steros Gpa Innovative (Gpainnova) (International SME Development); Grupo R. Queraltó (SME Creation of Employment); Ecapture3D (SME Entrepreneur Project); Alberto Muñoz Palacio (Pájaros en la Cabeza Restaurant) (SME for the Labor Inclusion of People with Disabilities); Mixer & Pack (SME Energy Efficiency and Sustainability); Oion Business Suport (SME for Equality); Norteña de Aplicaciones y Obras (Pyme Transformación Digital); Normadat (SME with Best Payment Practices) and Jesús Esteban Barrio (TicandBot) (Self Employed of the Year).

The awards are sponsored by Banco Santander and have the collaboration of Endesa, Facebook, Randstad, Inserta-Fundación Once, Iberia, Visa, UPS, Orange, Wolters Kluwer, Informa and Vocento.