The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, wanted to give voice to the “clamor” of entrepreneurs in his speech at the XI Cepyme 2024 Awards before the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Wednesday. Cuerva has assured that the “Real Economy” is “far from going so well” As Sánchez points out and has criticized several of the coalition policies such as the Up of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) or the reduction of the working day. For his part, the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has claimed that the government adopt the decisions “from dialogue” with entrepreneurs. And Sánchez has focused his speech on ask them to “face” by Europe At a time when there are international leaders, in implicit allusion to Donald Trump, who are criticizing their values.

Although the two employers have transferred their complaints to Sánchez, the differences between the two because of the Cepyme primaries have evidenced themselves in the tone of their speeches. Cuerva, the representative of the small and medium enterprises, has used a very hard tone with the wing of adding the coalition and has extolled the “fantastic tune” that he shares with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body.

“For me it would be easier to adopt today, for your presence here, which I deeply appreciate, a definitely institutional, condescending position. There are those who think I would live better here. But, dear president, I sincerely believe that the institutional cannot be at odds with the responsible“Cuerva said before Sánchez, who has reproached him for many SMEs to be affected by SMI’s increases and others” cannot sleep “for the concern of how they will fit the reduction of the workday.

He has assured that he believes that Sánchez is “aware” of the determining value of the company “as an economic and social engine of Spain”, although he has apostilled that He is not “sure” that “everyone in the government thinks the same,” In allusion to the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, also present at the act. Therefore, he has warned that “there is no more margin” for the rise in costs and the increase in bureaucracy.

“While I can, I will continue defending the Spanish SMEs and I will give that clamor voice, because I think it is what the company needs, but also because I think it is what Spain needs,” he added.

For its part, Garamendi has focused on a more institutional speech, although with the occasional pull of the government and also the president of Cepyme. Specifically, the president of CEOE has indicated that today it was to congratulate companies and not “talk about what it touches every day.”

However, he has assured that companies work to “promote the development of Spain”, but has also warned that They deserve the “respect” that “each day” win. In this way, he has asked for more social dialogue with the government. “We have many years of advances behind us and the best way to move say “no” to proposals in the social dialogue when they do not share them. “That people understand that we do it because we think it is good for our country,” he concluded.

Sanchez asks them to “face” for Europe

The President of the Government has charged in his speech against Donald Trump’s commercial war and has defended the “opposite” position of Europe, which is “open to the world.” “It is the way of cooperation, multilateralism, understanding, of the international order without vassalajes, in which justice prevails and not the law of the strongest“He has spoken scarce days after the clash between Donald Trump and Volòdimir Zelenski, who has ended with the Ukrainian president accepting to work” under his leadership. ”

Sánchez has called for awareness of the “severity of the moment”, with supply interruptions in fundamental raw materials or tariff political such as US that are “threats to prosperity.” Therefore, and taking into account that the European Union is “the best thing that has happened to Spain in centuries of history,” has asked entrepreneurs to “Give the face” for the European project. “If we want it to protect the most vulnerable, if we want it to protect companies, it is time to protect Europe,” he said.

Has assured that the It will respond with “proportionality” To US tariffs and has also advocated simplifying bureaucratic charges to companies through the creation of a single European market, which will even help overcome tariff obstacles, has predicted; He has also called to increase the level of technological ambition of companies as well as the size of SMEs, and has reaffirmed its commitment to the formation of human capital with projects such as dual professional training.

“We will navigate together through revolts and emerge from them (…) even stronger,” said Sánchez.