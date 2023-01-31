Owners of Petí said they want to promote quality of life for dogs; gave an interview to PodSonha

THE peti dog is a company specialized in selling nutritious snacks for dogs. The idea of ​​creating the brand came about when John Salesco-founder of the company, spent hours at the vet with his dog to discover that the animal’s illness was related to poor diet.

After studying about dog nutrition, he joined Renan Guazzi to found Petí. Both spoke with podcaster Miguel Carvalhofor the 47th episode of PodDreama podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

They defined the company as focused on ensuring quality of life for dogs. “We do this through content, information, snacks and an engaged community”they said.

The products offered by Petí are snacks and an option to teether. However, the company goes beyond merchandise: it produces informative content on animal health in social networks.

According to the co-founders, people today tend to value health and pet care more, which has heated up the market in the field. “Humanization of the animal. This happens in the entire Brazilian market […] the dog, he ceases to be the pet, he ceases to be the dog and he becomes the son”said John.

The greatest pride of entrepreneurs is being able to provide a greater life for so-called animals. “pet parents” -people who pay a lot of attention to their dogs- in Brazil.

Renan said that the biggest challenge at the very beginning of Petí was getting the idea off the ground and finding the right formulations to ensure nutrition through snacks.

João also highlighted the difficulty in finding quality packaging producers in Brazil. According to him, people with little available capital are unable to order bulk packages in the country. The option he found was to import the packaging from China.

The objective for the next 2 years is clear to João and Renan: they want to make Petí a reference brand in the canine nutrition market.

