The vast majority of new commercial vehicles sold are still diesel buses. And that while they will soon no longer be welcome anywhere.

Nowadays it is already difficult to find good professionals at all. The waiting time for a good plumber can add up and soon they won’t come at all. At least not if you live in a municipality that no longer wants smelly diesels in its city from 1 January 2025.

Dozens of municipalities

Then we are really not just talking about the Amsterdam reserve and Rotterdam, which has always remained down-to-earth. Smaller municipalities such as Assen and Dordrecht will also completely ban the diesel engine in less than 1.5 years. The entrepreneur with his diesel bus will soon no longer be welcome in dozens of city centres.

ING lease did research and sees a growth in financing applications for electric company cars, but of the almost one million delivery vans that are hard at work in our country, only 1.4 percent are fully electric.

In absolute numbers, this is less than 15 thousand fully electric vans. Five times as many as at the beginning of 2019 and 51.7 percent more than in 2022, but there is still a very long way to go. While time is running out for the entrepreneur.

Stubborn builders

Let the researchers to the Telegraph know that entrepreneurs in rural areas in particular think that they will not have to deal with the zero-emission zones at all. Unjustified, because at least thirty municipalities have now announced such an emission-free zone.

In addition, construction companies will have to deal with the Clean and Emission-free Building covenant. If a municipality or client has committed to this, your diesel bus will no longer be welcome on the construction site from 2028.

Too expensive and complex

Such a new fully electric work bus is simply still too expensive. The purchase price can easily be twice as high as that of a fossil specimen. In addition, the electric bus must also be charged. That works differently than filling it up with diesel. Where will the charging station be located (at home, at work) and when will your employee charge the bus.

And then there are the practical things. Due to the heavy battery packs, the charging capacity can be considerably less and that trailer with rubble is not always allowed behind the EV bus.

In short, the entrepreneur has been warned if it is now time to purchase a new bus. There is less time than the entrepreneur thinks. You run the risk that if you buy a fossil bus now, you will no longer be able to use it before the economic lifespan has been reached. And we’re just waiting for that plumber…

