03/12/2025



Updated at 4:07 p.m.





About to meet five months Since the Catastrophic Dana raz Kings They returned on Tuesday to Valencia to continue in contact with the companies and social entities that are responsible for rebuilding the areas that were declared as catastrophic after the flood.

Shortly before twelve in the morning, the official car of Don Felipe and Mrs. Letizia arrived at Conde de Carlet square, in the old town, where the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV). There a large group of university students received them with applause and they approached to greet them. “The kings are the only ones who have not abandoned us,” said an excited young woman after making a selfie with the kings. Doña Letizia was interested in her partner, who asked what she was studying: «It has been very exciting And we thank you for a lot to continue to support the whole people Follow affected by the Dana ».

Inside the building they were waiting for the president of the Generalitat, CarlosMazóntogether with the Minister of Economy, CarlosBody. The students said that Mazón fought “this time of the boos” because Don Felipe and Doña Letizia were. “With the kings in front we do not do that because it is a disrespect,” said a student. The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendiand the president of the CEV, Salvador Navarro, They completed the greeting line in the welcome to the kings.

On the first floor of the building, in a lowercase room, the Kings met with another ten representatives of business organizations, among which were the president of the CEOE Foundation, Fatima Báñez; the president of the Council of Cameras of Commerce of the Valencian Community, José Vicente Morata; The president of the Workers Association Autonomous from the Valencian Community, Alberto Ara; and the president of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (BIRD), Vicente Boluda, among others.









The businessmen asked the kings that the administrations work together, to be relax the political tension And finally, something fundamental: that the arrival of aid to industries and shops affected by the Dana is expedited because many are still closed because they have no muscle to reopen. This was stated by Garamendi at a later press conference with Salvador Navarro, when he said that everyone would like to “have a greater connection between the Administrationsthat there would be more co -responsible and that there really was a greater coordination».

This message, they explained, was the most repeated during the meeting with Don Felipe and Mrs. Letizia. There is also the circumstance, that it coincided with yesterday’s statements of the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, who strongly criticized the management that “the different public administrations” – both of the central government as of the Generalitat Valenciana – carried out since the tragedy of the Dana occurred. In this sense, Roig denounced that, in the hours after the tragedy, “one million Spaniards do not feel homeless.”

A debate “to help people and non -political”

«We don’t like a political debate. The important thing is that there is a debate to help people by different associations at every moment, ”added Garamendi, who also pointed out that” people are needed to fix problems “:” I will give a clear example and that is currently through the foundations, people are helping people getting up their homes by hand, in chairs, because a problem of lift repairs and people need to repair them. “

A State Pact on Infrastructure

Navarro, meanwhile, insisted on «lower the political tension“And he pointed out that” after the lived “four and a half months ago with the Dana and what happened in the days past Lorca and Malaga,” it is necessary to improve emergency protocols. ” He stressed that “there must be a greater and better interaction between the different administrations” – both the autonomous, the national and the local – “because we are talking about extraordinary situations in which the injured what they want is an agile, sensitive response of the different administrations despite extraordinary situations.” In this sense, he claimed “a large state pact” so that there are more investments in essential infrastructure and also for a national hydrological plan.

Don Felipe and Mrs. Letizia also met with social entities that work on the field. Among which were the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC), Caritas, Mental Health Conference, Red Cross, Feder, Childhood Platform, Third Sector and Once Volunteer Platform. The Kings were interested in the residents of the affected areas to know how they face the toughest test of their life: try to recover normality after losing everything.

Fifth visit from the Kings to Valencia

A day after the tragic October 29, the kings sent a first message from support to the Valencian people and Don Felipe gave the order in the Palacio de la Zarzuela to send to the devastated areas to all the effective They were available. That same afternoon, a group of military from the Royal Guard arrived in Utiel, Chiva and Valencia. 42 Civil Guard agents also arrived who are part of the personal escort team of the royal family. Many of them stayed in the affected areas for almost a month.

On November 3, five days after the flood, at a time of absolute tension, pain and hopelessness, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia moved to Paiporta, the zero zone of the Dana. The Kings wanted to be next to the Valencian people and accompany him in their suffering. They comforted the paiportinos, but the fury that broke out among the neighbors against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and Mazón prevented them from finishing the day in Chiva. In Paiporta, despite the mud they received and the objects they were thrown, the kings were next to the neighbors. Don Felipe hugged anyone who approached him crying and spoke with those who reproached him for his visit and lack of help. Doña Letizia was seen cry before him Deconsuelo of the neighbors.

The presence of the kings has been constant since then. In fact, the visit Today was the Fifth who made Valencia together since that Sunday in Paiporta. They have traveled to the affected areas and Valencia on another six occasions. They managed to go to Chiva, Uriel and Letur on November 20. A few days before, the 12, the king was at the Bétera military base. On December 9 they presided over the funeral of the victims in the Cathedral of Valencia. On the 23rd of this month they returned with Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofia to some of the affected peoples. In all their visits, the message of those affected by the DANA has endorsed: that the tragedy is not forgotten. With their presence today in Valencia, they had another gesture of support to the Valencian people.