The increase in the level of education among Brazilian female entrepreneurs was not enough to guarantee a reduction in financial inequality between men and women in the last year.

A study carried out by Sebrae, based on data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), shows that, on average, male entrepreneurs had a monthly income 16% higher than women. The number is from the 3rd quarter of last year.

The difference in remuneration between men and women, which fell slightly in the 1st quarter of 2021 (to 14.5% in favor of men), grew again last year, despite the advance.

In this period last year, while female entrepreneurs had an average income of BRL 2,360, male entrepreneurs had BRL 2,737.

The percentage of women with higher education jumped from 22% to 28% in the last 6 years. The proportion of business owners with a medium level reached 40%.

Consequently, the number of female entrepreneurs with “fundamental” reached the lowest level of the historical series: 22%. Among men, 17% have a university degree, 37% have a secondary level and the same percentage have a fundamental level.

The president of Sebrae, Carlos Melles, stated that the survey reinforces the country’s need to develop public policies that encourage the entry of women into entrepreneurial activity and that ensure better remuneration for business owners.

“Despite the evolution of the level of education of women, the disparity in remuneration compared to men persists. This change goes through the expansion of the presence of women in the most qualified segments and with better revenue levels”he declared.

“Even with the proportion of women with higher education being 11 percentage points higher than that of men with the same education, they continue to have an income 16% higher than theirs”, said the president of Sebrae.

The survey also revealed that men are older and have been in the current activity for longer, compared to business owners. In the age group from 35 to 54 years old, the proportion of men and women is the same (48%). But they are the majority in the younger age group – up to 34 years old – where they represent 32% against 28% of men.

Business owners, on the other hand, dominate in the age group of 55 years and older.

Among the oldest, men are 24% and women 19% of the universe.

most profitable activities

Despite the difference in average income, in some activities women have better earnings than men. Among the 102 activities analyzed in the study, 68% of men have an average income above that recorded by women. Find out where they and they earn more:

