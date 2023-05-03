Brazil.- Both when going out and sleeping, many women tend to have make-up remover products, thus carrying out a routine during the day and another at night, so as not to irritate the skin, however, it was also the factor for an enterprising girl to discover that He has skin cancer, this when performing a facial cleansing.

The history is about daiane limawho lives in Brazil, who announced that when performing a facial, he found out that he has skin cancer, for which he shared his experience, to raise awareness in society by undergoing facial procedures.

The young Brazilian from 27 years old, when she found out she had skin cancer, He pointed out that he felt that his world collapsed for an instant and he could not stop crying, since there was no history in his family, he never imagined that he would have it.

The discovery was made as a result of a wound appearing on his nose, before which, he decided to apply a healing cream, but ended up discovering something glaring.

During an interview with the BBC, Daiana recounted that in 2022 she traveled to Sao Paulo to undergo a pore-cleansing and fat reduction procedure on her skin.

Subsequently, Lima began to feel discomfort near her nose, after applying cream, the situation did not improve, so she went to a dermatologist.

After being examined they found him in the biopsy, Basal cell carcinomafor which she underwent an intervention in which she needed 27 stitches.