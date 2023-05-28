Given the inflation in Mexico, there are more and more people who decide to undertake, despite the obstacles that this entails, for which they decide to invest in various brands, including wholesale companies such as Sam’s Club.

For this reason, an entrepreneur became a trend by teaching how to earn money with Sam’s Club products, without the need for invest not a single peso, depending on the company that is best related in the market, according to the needs of the business to be started.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@allangerardomx’, shared with his followers who they want undertakehow to earn money with items from Sam’s Club, since in view of the high demand it is difficult to have the sufficient economic income.

Before starting a business, it is necessary to have base money, as initial capital, in addition to the vision to make the product stand out in the market before the competition, the creator of the content to be in Sam’s Club in Mexico, recommended infallible methods for save.

During the viral video, the tiktoker responded to one of the questions he most often receives: “Yes, these Sam’s Club products can be sold on the Facebook Marketplace“.

Being in the hot season, he gave an example of a swimming pool, which, in the Sam’s Club store, has a cost of $3,499 pesos, Later, he tried to sell it on Facebook, when registering the product, he added:

After posting the product on the Facebook Marketplace, the second video went viral, as it showed that as the days passed, he had interactions, although he stressed that when selling a product on the social network at a higher cost, it is best to see what date they are offering it.

For example, in this case, since it is a pool, in Mexico, the best is on these dates, when heat waves hit almost all states and temperatures are rising.

Sam’s Club categories and favorites for your business

The wholesale store chain, with a subsidiary of The Wholesale Club, Inc., was founded on April 7, 1983, in Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States, and is currently operated by Walmart

The company that operates through clients members of its price club, based in Bentonville Arkansas, has a presence in countries such as Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China, Puerto Rico, and clearly, the United States.

On its website, Costco’s main competition, allows its customers to make great savings when buying online, likewise, its members have exclusive club benefits.

Being an attractive brand for entrepreneurs, in their favorites for your business, it presents:

