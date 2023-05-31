Did he perhaps win the Superenalotto? We do not know. But probably the businessman he is just happy with the work of his employees, so much so that he has decided to close for a week and take them all to a resort for a luxury vacation. The news is making the rounds on the web, and it is probably right that it is so, given that there is so much noise to know that an employer decides to block his activity for 7 long days and grant a luxurious vacation with expenses paid to its 60 employees.

He is Khairul Aming, a Malaysian entrepreneur dedicated to the sale of chili sauces known as “sambal”. He has decided to reward the good working moment of his business with a gesture that his 60 factory employees will never forget.

“All the staff are happy,” Aming wrote in a post on his Instagram profile. The staff were able to spend five days off in luxury. All paid for at a beach resort. The chosen location was Langkawi, a tourist archipelago in the north-west of Malaysia. The 60 employees had free airline tickets, accommodation in a 5-star hotel with large rooms overlooking the sea and meals included, including a gala dinner.